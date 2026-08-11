SiM to Release New Album HOOMAN AFTER ALL via UNFD

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SiM, the Japanese band known for blending metal, punk, and reggae-ska influences, is set to release its new album HOOMAN AFTER ALL via UNFD. Frontman MAH described the record as a tribute to the prime era of rock from the late nineties through the early 2000s, calling it fresh while carrying a nostalgic feel.

HOOMAN AFTER ALL embraces the full spectrum of the band's musical identity, with a full-circle swagger harkening back to their earliest inspirations. 'This album is our full-on tribute to the prime era of rock from the late nineties to the early 2000s,' says frontman MAH. 'It feels fresh, but at the same time, there's this weird nostalgia running through it.'

SiM has released their new single 'FREEZE ME UP', out now via UNFD. In addition to appearing on SiM's upcoming album HOOMAN AFTER ALL (out Sept 2), 'FREEZE ME UP' is also featured as the opening theme for the new TV anime BLACK TORCH. The single's cover art was also designed by Tsuyoshi Takaki, the original creator of the Black Torch manga.

Frontman MAH shares: 'Manga is a universe. There are as many galaxies as there are readers. This song is my attempt to express, through sound and words, the BLACK TORCH galaxy that expanded inside my own mind. Congratulations on the anime adaptation!'

Fans around the world can look forward to celebrating SiM's new album as the band embarks on the HOOMAN AFTER ALL World Tour later this year. Kicking off in September with a handful of Japanese dates, the tour will hit North America in October and November, followed by UK/EU shows in early 2027. Tickets and VIP packages for all shows are available now. For additional information, please visit: SxixM.com.

About SiM

SiM (Silence iz Mine) conquered their native country with a volatile mix of nü-metal and postmodern hard rock injected with hardcore attitude. The self-described 'Reggae PUNX from Japan' broke into the US rock scene with hard-charging singles, including the No. 1 smash 'The Rumbling.' With the release of their latest album PLAYDEAD via UNFD, the alt-metal four-piece set their sights on the world. The band's music conjures the melodic bombast and rhythmic punch of early 2000s heavy hitters like Korn, Linkin Park, and Deftones, with precision blasts of chunky metalcore and the renegade spirit of classic reggae, two-tone ska, and punk that's supercharged generations of subculture. They've created six full-length studio albums, three mini-albums, and an EP since their formation in 2004, in addition to performing at festivals around the world including Rock AM Ring, Rock IM Park, Download Festival, Graspop, Louder Than Life, and Welcome To Rockville.

SiM wrote 2022's 'The Rumbling' for the massive anime Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2 and 'The Rumbling' shot to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs. It quickly racked up over 110 million streams on Spotify, and the official music video crossed 47 million views on YouTube. They sold out the world-famous Nippon Budokan in 2015 and the 17,000-capacity Yokohama Arena in 2016. The same year, they made their US live debut at Knotfest Meets Ozzfest. 'The Rumbling' also appears on PLAYDEAD, SiM's sixth studio album, alongside 'UNDER THE TREE,' the barnstorming 'DO THE DANCE,' and 'RED,' the theme song for the Netflix anime Kengan Ashura.

SiM began in Shonan, Kanagawa, Japan. Prior to the band's formation, frontman MAH played in a high school group heavily inspired by Nirvana, Muse, Sublime, and punk. The reggae/punk vibe persisted as SiM took shape, while the band's heavier side evolved toward more aggressive metal. Show-Hate joined the band on guitar in 2006, and SiM's debut album, Silence iz Mine, followed two years later. In 2009, the current lineup was completed by SiN on bass and GODRi on drums.

Tracklist

1. FiVE TiMES DEAD (by my wallet)

2. BLiNDEYES ft. Yukina from HANABIE.

3. DALALA

4. HOLD MY BEER

5. Karen's Son

6. The Sniffling Cats Ska feat. HEY-SMITH

7. HOOMAN AFTER ALL

8. GHOST IN TOKYO

9. ZiON feat. Masato from coldrain

10. BLACK SUBMARINE

11. FREEZE ME UP

12. Sailing On

HOOMAN AFTER ALL North American Tour

10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

10/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonderland Ballroom

10/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at The Complex

10/23 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

10/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

10/27 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

10/29 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

10/30 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

11/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/3 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/4 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/6 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

11/7 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11/9 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater

11/10 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/14 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

11/15 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown

11/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

11/19 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

11/21 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

11/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Hooman After All UK/EU Tour Dates

1/20 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio

1/22 – Leeds, UK @ The Wardrobe

1/23 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 3

1/25 – Birmingham, UK @ Institute 3

1/26 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

1/28 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

1/30 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

1/31 – Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat

2/1 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

2/3 – Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik

2/4 – Berlin, Germany @ Metropol

2/6 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Rock Café

2/7 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp

2/9 – Munich, Germany @ Technikum

2/10 – Sint-Niklas, Belgium @ De Casino

2/12 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Atelier

2/13 – Paris, France @ Elysée Montmartre

2/15 – Madrid, Spain @ Mon Live

2/16 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmataz 2

Ahead of the album's release, SiM has shared three tracks: FiVE TiMES DEAD (by my wallet), BLiNDEYES featuring Yukina of HANABIE., and FREEZE ME UP, which serves as the opening theme for the anime BLACK TORCH.

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