Shygirl Shares New Rendition of 'Woe' Featuring Björk

Shygirl shares a new rendition of her track "Woe," featuring visionary artist Björk. The track is included on the deluxe edition of Shygirl's highly praised debut album Nymph, titled Nymph_o, due April 14th via Because Music.

The video accompanying the song is directed by Sam Ibram with creative direction by Shygirl and sees Shygirl move through a series of montages gradually becoming more intense and hallucinatory, both visually and sonically as it progresses.

The new rendition of "Woe" follows Shygirl's recent remix of her song "Heaven," featuring Tinashe. The deluxe album also includes contributions from Arca, Erika de Casier, Eartheater, and more.

Björk commented on her lyrical contribution: "Shy told me in her lyric she is talking about both different amourous interests and fame and how suddenly everyone wants something from you and you should be thrilled but you´re not...and i decided to take an angle as an older "amour" and give advice...because in "woe" she is asking a question and i decided to reply to it from the SUFI angle which is: enjoy the wanting and the longing and NOT getting what you want but enjoy wanting it...how the whirling dervishes reach up when they turn, it is meant to represent that longing and being content with that...also on a more everyday personal level it is about sometimes when you are not satisfied in a relationship, you should not expect your partner to heal that or fix that...rather look at him or her as a partner in crime or a fellow-not-getter....another human with that insatiable longing."

Shygirl has recently wrapped performances in Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris, and is currently on the North American leg of her Nymph World Tour. The 14-date run takes her to Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York City, and Atlanta, before concluding in Miami on April 15th. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Shygirl's debut album Nymph was praised for its intimacy and emotional depth and Nymph_o promises to take things to the next level. The original album included the tracks "Shlut," "Nike," "Coochie (a bedtime story)", "Come For Me" and "Firefly," all of which showcased Shygirl's innovative approach. Pitchfork called it "a definitive collection of songs that builds upon what already makes the artist remarkable."

In addition to her musical endeavors, Shygirl has also made a name for herself in the fashion world, starring in Calvin Klein's Fall campaign and in Burberry's AW21 presentation, as well as being one of the few stars featured in the campaign for Daniel Lee's first collection for Burberry.

She was also included in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list and has graced the cover of multiple prestigious magazines including Office Magazine, V Magazine and 032c.

Shygirl Tour Dates

3/31 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

4/3 - Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

4/4 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

4/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

4/8 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

4/9 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

4/12 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

4/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell

4/15 - Miami, FL @ The Ground