Shirazee Bridges The Gap Between Afropop & Eurodance In 'Zaddy'

The new EP, 'Lost," will be released later this year.

NYC-based Afropop singer-songwriter Shirazee releases new heat "Zaddy" - the first single to be revealed off his forthcoming 6-track EP Lost due out later this Fall 2020 via Human Re Sources - listen below!

The Benin born-and-raised artist's mission to amplify African and Black voices has been crystal clear across his life's work. His discography to date totals over 25 million global streams and includes smash hits "MAKE WILD," "Soweto" with producer Michael Brun, and "Juju" with SAINt JHN, while his Lost EP will see him reunite with Brun and welcome a new collaboration with South-African singer-songwriter and poet Busiswa (Beyonce's Gift / Black Is King). In each song Shirazee shares with the world, he shines a light on the wide array of art and culture thriving across the 55 countries that make up the continent. Exquisitely marrying modern pop traditions with his roots, Shirazee's technique and prowess has landed him on Spotify's New Music Friday, African Heat, Afropop, Chill Tracks as well as Apple Music's New Music Daily, Afrobeats Hits, Global Pop, Africa Rising, and many more.

"Zaddy" (aka Track 1 on the forthcoming Lost EP) echoes a familiar tune in the chorus, "Zee Zaddy Zee Zaddy Zee Zaddy Za Za Za Zaddy" - a play on the 1999 #1 hit "Sexual (Li Da Di)" from multi-chart topping Eurodance artist Amber. Shirazee explains, "There are some musical eras I didn't get to live through, and the 80s and 90s are at the top of that list as a student of music. After finding some songs, like Amber's 'Sexual (Li Da Di),' I wondered what would happen if we (Daniel Edinburg and I) married that with what I'm creating today." He adds, "'Zaddy' was directly inspired by a girlfriend of mine who saw me dressed up for a show (pre-COVID) and said 'where are you going looking all fine, giving me Zaddy vibes.' I laughed it off but the term stayed in the back of my mind. When I got to the studio and replayed the Amber record, it fit like a glove. A no-brainer."

The new release follows "Tired" - an emotional ballad paying tribute to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and all Black lives that have been lost at the hands of police brutality. Premiering worldwide with Ebro Darden via Beats 1 on Apple Music on June 17th, the powerful message in both the song and video continued to cross borders and garnered support from celebrities including Mike Tyson, Teddy Riley, and Karl Kani to name a few. The raw, heartfelt track was also featured in Triller's Black Music Appreciation Month campaign, which included Mack Maine (President, Young Money Entertainment), Marcus Grant (VP of Digital, Def Jam), Phylicia Fant (Co-Head of Urban, Columbia Records), Charlene Thomas (Senior Director of Marketing, Def Jam), Chris Green (VP of Promotions, Capitol Records), and more. "'Tired' is a three-minute capsule of how my generation feels," Shirazee says. "I hope this song urges us all to continue to do the right thing and as a result, becomes a melodic beacon of encouragement and hope to keep demanding for what's right." Proceeds are donated to Color Of Change, NAACPLDF, and the ACLU Campaign Against Racial Profiling.

Single Art Credit: Oluwaseye Olusa

