ShipRocked Rescheduled To January 22-27, 2022 On Carnival Breeze

ASK4 Entertainment has announced that ShipRocked has been rescheduled to January 22 - 27, 2022. Guests will sail on the Carnival Breeze (Dream class ship) from Galveston, Texas, with stops in beautiful Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico in the Caribbean Sea. Look for the 2022 ShipRocked band lineup and additional details to be announced in the coming months at www.ShipRocked.com.

Guests booked for ShipRocked 2021--previously slated to sail in May 2021--have the opportunity to transfer their reservations to 2022, and those that do so will receive a $300 per stateroom onboard credit. For those unavailable for the new itinerary, cancellation and refund information can be found at www.ShipRocked.com.

After selling out the past five years, ShipRocked--the premier rock music cruise vacation--has expanded to the larger Carnival Dream class. A limited number of staterooms remain for the 2022 sailing. ShipRocked 2022 guests will enjoy 5 days of music and adventure at sea and in port.

ShipRocked creator and producer Alan Koenig of ASK4 Entertainment explained the shift in dates, "Since Carnival was no longer able to operate our planned sailing on the Magic in May, and unfortunately there was no alternative sailing available to us for the remainder of 2021, the next ShipRocked cruise will set sail in January 2022. We've been working hard to finalize the music lineup and will soon be announcing who will be 'rocking hard and vacationing harder' with you in 2022. Just like you, we are very ready to rock and roll, and can't wait to finally see all of the ShipRockers again in 2022!"

Throughout the year, ShipRocked's community of "ShipRockers"--as well as others from around the world--are staying connected via "Making Waves - The ShipRocked Podcast," which launched this summer and is available for free through iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts. "Making Waves" is distributed via the Sound Talent Media Podcast Network and hosted by Chad Nicefield (Chaddy Daddy / Wilson) and Justin Press (ASK4 Entertainment). "Making Waves" guests have included: Ben Bruce (Asking Alexandria), Ben Wells (Black Stone Cherry), Chris Motionless (Motionless In White), Corey Glover (Living Colour), Heidi Shepherd & Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies), Jonny Hawkins (Nothing More), Lajon Witherspoon (Sevendust), Mark Tremonti (Tremonti / Alter Bridge) and many more.

Produced by ASK4 Entertainment, ShipRocked is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that provides guests with the opportunity to vacation with their favorite bands, meet new friends, and reunite with old ones year after year. In addition to unique performances and musical collaborations, ShipRocked onboard and beach activities include photo meet and greets with band members, artist hosted events and activities, crazy theme nights, after hours parties and more.

Check out highlights of ShipRocked 2020 here: https://youtu.be/smI25ypelOw

The Carnival Breeze features multiple dining options, well-appointed staterooms, a luxury spa, casino, fitness center, waterpark and more. ShipRocked 2022 will feature new cabin categories, including spa level interiors, balconies and suites with extra amenities, ocean view staterooms with 2 bathrooms, and even some ocean view accommodations that can sleep up to five.

Safety and health are of the utmost importance, and ShipRocked producers ASK4 Entertainment are in regular communication with their Carnival cruise line partners regarding policies and procedures to protect the health of everyone onboard.

In 2020, ShipRocked had its biggest year to date, with 3,300 guests in attendance - including 62% returning ShipRockers. This year's onboard Cancer Sucks! charity auction, led by auctioneer Arejay Hale of Halestorm, raised over $130,000 - bringing the annual auction's all-time total to nearly $750,000 raised for cancer research.