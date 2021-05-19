Shintaro Sakamoto to Release 'The Feeling of Love' 12' EP

Japanese psychedelic rock legend Shintaro Sakamoto is excited to announce the physical release of the new The Feeling Of Love EP, due July 17, 2021 via his own Zelone Records. Hear the title track HERE, and look out for its vinyl release as a Record Store Day 2021 Drop. Pre-orders will be available soon. View the list of participating Record Store Day stores HERE.

The four-track EP features the laid-back style for which Sakamoto's solo material has become known, but as always, the songs bear the marks of restless experimentation. The title track features characteristic elements like steel guitar and heavily-effected vocals, while "Obscure Nightclub" is a ballad enveloped in a catchy flute melody. "By Swallow Season" opens the B-side with its mid-tempo jazzy boogie, accompanied by wah-wah guitar and saxophone. The EP ends with "Don't Tinker With History," a funky number complete with a James Brown-worthy guitar riff.

Shintaro Sakamoto is a Japanese music composer, producer, writer and singer based in Tokyo. He began his career in 1989 as a member of the psych/rock band Yura Yura Teikoku, where he played guitar and sang.

Yura Yura Teikoku released 10 albums over the course of 21 years, disbanding in 2010. The following year, Sakamoto launched a solo career and started his own record label, Zelone Records. He released his debut solo album How To Live With A Phantom, where Other Music Recording & Co. licensed the album for the US/EU/UK release in 2012. In 2014, Sakamoto released a split 7-inch single with Mayer Hawthorne for Record Store Day, and then released his 2nd solo album Let's Dance Raw.

Once again, Other Music Recording & Co. licensed the album for the US/EU/UK release (and it reached #2 on Billboard's "World Chart" in October, 2014).

Sakamoto's 3rd solo album Love If Possible was released in Japan, and digitally worldwide in 2017, and a split 7-inch single with Devendra Banhart was also released in Germany.

Shintaro Sakamoto gave his first solo live performance at the WEEK-END Festival in Cologne Germany. In 2018, Sakamoto went to tour in China, Netherlands (Le Guess Who?), London, and Mexico (Tropico Fes.).

In 2019, Sakamoto participated in a song on a new album ATRAS / ALEM by O Terno, a band based in São Paulo. In the same year, new single "Boat" was released with a successful US headliner tour (SF, SR, Chicago and NY). In 2021, he participated on a 50th-anniversary musical tribute to beat poet Allen Ginsberg's "The Fall of America: Poems of These States 1965-1971."