Shenna Announces Three-Part Video Performance Series Filmed at Insomnia Cookies

Syrian African-American pop artist Shenna kicks off the new year announcing a three-part video performance series, exclusively filmed in one of the beloved Insomnia Cookies' New York City locations.

"It was so fun to see Shenna and her team use one of our bakeries as the setting for these performances. 'Try Another Taste' pairs perfectly with cookies and we can't wait to see what her fans think" said Tom Carusona, Chief Marketing Officer.

Shenna on the series: "Since moving to NYC, I have many amazing memories of late-night sweet tooth runs to Insomnia Cookies! It has been an amazing collaboration being able to work with a company I love so much! When releasing my single "Try Another Taste" one of the themes of the song is different flavors which Insomnia has so many amazing varieties of cookies and sweets! I'm still debating if my favorite part of the shoot was singing or eating all the cookies!"

Each video will feature Shenna performing one of her songs, accompanied by Malcolm Fong on the keyboards, Jude Kim on the bass and IIINO on the percussion and back-up vocals. The first release will be of "Try Another Taste", for which Shenna released a fun and playful video late last year, which caught the eyes of Rolling Stone India, American Songwriter and more. The next two installments of the series will be of Shenna performing tracks from her latest EP, Blue Memories, that was lauded by fans and critics alike. The introspective and thoughtful EP grabbed the attention of The Washington Post, who also highlighted her appearance at DC's All Things Go Fall Classic festival where she opened for Melanie Martinez.

Shenna is currently in the studio working on some new music- more to be announced soon!