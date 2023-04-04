Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sheléa, Quincy Jones' Protege And Dazzling Soul Singer, Returns To Staller Center This April

Sheléa has garnered co-signs from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Mary J.Blige, Missy Elliott, David Foster, Queen Latifah, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Hudson, and more.

Apr. 04, 2023  
Relied upon for vocal duties by David Foster, Stevie Wonder, and Quincy Jones, Sheléa had all the range, skill, and technique to carry Aretha Franklin's challenging repertoire," and now she brings that repertoire and so much more to the Staller Center in an intimate evening on April 22.

With widespread comparison to the vocal expertise of legendary Whitney Houston and the piano prowess of Alicia Keys, it's no surprise that artist and actress, Sheléa has garnered co-signs from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Mary J.Blige, Missy Elliott, David Foster, Queen Latifah, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Hudson, Quincy Jones, and more.

"Sheléa brought down the house here at Staller in 2021," says Staller Center Director Alan Inkles, "Our audience was thrilled to hear her, and I had request after request to bring her back again, and soon!" Here's your chance to see this vocalist who can seamlessly blend traditional pop, jazz, R&B, and soul. Sheléa brings a contemporary edge to classics and a classic touch to contemporary pop standards.

With years of making a name for herself as a vocal powerhouse, having performed twice at the White House; Library of Congress; Carnegie Hall; the Kennedy Center; and more, 2020 marked her acting debut as Dorinda Clark in The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel. The Lifetime biopic drew 2.7 million viewers and "was the strongest original movie for all television for 2020 across key demos including both broadcast and cable." Based on the iconic Clark Sisters, the film recounts the story of the highest-selling female gospel group in history and of their trailblazing mother, Mattie Moss Clark (Aunjanue Ellis). With the film as the top social trend across all television, Sheléa's name was prominently found leading the charge.

On top of creating original music, Sheléa has cemented her reputation as the go-to voice for legendary tribute concerts. With a resume and list of performance credits that are as staggering as they are multi-faceted, she has traveled internationally as a featured vocalist in "An Intimate Evening with David Foster" singing selections made famous by Natalie Cole ("Unforgettable"), Chaka Khan ("Through the Fire"), Whitney Houston (songs from "The Bodyguard" motion picture soundtrack), and Toni Braxton ("Unbreak My Heart"), as well as the power duet "Tell Him" on which she sang Barbra Streisand (giving her the nickname: "The Black Barbra") with Pia Toscano singing Celine Dion.

Sheléa was initially invited to perform at the White House at the suggestion of Stevie Wonder to honor the master songwriting team, Burt Bacharach & Hal David, with the Gershwin Prize singing the Dionne Warwick classic "Anyone Who Had a Heart" (a showstopper she reprised at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards and at David's memorial service). She was asked to return for a second performance at the White House before President Barack & First Lady Michele Obama (who led the room in a standing ovation) for "Smithsonian Salutes Ray Charles," singing "Night Time is the Right Time" with Anthony Hamilton.

Sheléa made her Carnegie Hall debut performing "Shattered" in tribute to songwriting great Jimmy Webb. Her tribute to Great American Songbook legends, Alan and Marilyn Bergman, became the impetus for her long-awaited third album, Pretty World: A Tribute to Alan and Marilyn Bergman. And with an invitation from The Recording Academy, she honored Tina Turner through a medley of "What's Love Got to Do With It" / "Proud Mary" / "The Best" on the PBS special, A Grammy Salute to Music Legends. After performing on a variety of specials, 2019 brought forth Shelea's very own PBS special, Quincy Jones Presents: Sheléa, in which she performed a variety of originals mixed with everything from Aretha to Whitney Houston.

And recently, Sheléa has been at the forefront of the Quincy Jones Tribute concerts at venues such as The O2 Arena in London; the AccorHotels Arena in Paris; and the legendary Stravinski Hall at Montreux Jazz Festival; singing Michael Jackson hits in honor of Quincy's work on Off the Wall, Thriller, & Bad.




