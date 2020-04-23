Shea Diamond Shares New Single 'I Am America'

Uncertainty often breeds tension and division, but singer-songwriter and trans woman Shea Diamond, reminds listeners of the undeniable truths with new single 'I Am America.'

Listen below!

The tour de force's new Justin Tranter co-written and Eren Cannata produced-party track is featured as the theme to prolific new HBO unscripted series, We're Here starring Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley. The up-tempo song drags you to the dancefloor, while pointing out to listeners that our very differences are what make us the same.

When asked on what inspired the anthem, Shea shares, "With Covid19 and social distancing the world is divided and the LGBTQ+ community is silenced during one of the most important elections of our lifetime. At a time when our rights and our very Existence are constantly under attack, #iamamerica sends a clear and direct message that we are here, we are trying to thrive and survive like anyone else. No matter what anyone says we are just as American as mom's cherry pie."

"The declaration of Shea Diamond, a black trans woman, saying I Am America makes me so emotional," remarks Tranter. "Yes we co-wrote a party anthem filled with joy, but that simple sentiment still brings tears to my eyes. And the diverse folks that participated in the video only furthers that sentiment. We Are America."

The track will feature an accompanying video premiering today, April 23 at 12PM EST on YouTube, and features cameos by an all-star cast of friends, from FX's American Horror Story, Angelica Ross, to HBO stars Eureka O'Hara, Bob the Drag Queen and Shangela, to Justin Tranter, Marquise Vilson, Buck Angel, Chella Man, Alok Vaid-Menon, Jacob Tobia and Shea herself. The track and video are available across digital platforms, and fans can hear it live on-air at during the premiere of We're Here at 9:00PM ETon HBO and for free on the YouTube Premieres platform.





Related Articles View More Music Stories