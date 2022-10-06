She Wants Revenge Add More Dates to Fall Tour

Currently recovering from a triumphant return to the stage in Europe and the UK, Los Angeles' SHE WANTS REVENGE are adding a handful of dates in the Southeast and Texas to their Fall North American Tour, including Houston (Nov. 26th at White Oak Music Hall), Durham, NC (Nov. 29th at Motorco Music Hall) and Tampa, FL (Dec. 4th at The Orpheum).

As previously reported, She Wants Revenge will be supported by legendary post-punk Manchester band CHAMELEONS from Nov. 1st in Boston to Nov. 13th in London, ON.

"Being without live music for such a long stretch during the pandemic was devastating not only as a fan, but also as a musician," vocalist Justin Warfield states. "When it was finally safe enough to unmask and play with friends in a rehearsal room, it was amazing, but it still wasn't the same as the unpredictability and energy of a real show."

In addition to the core duo of Justin Warfield and Adam Bravin, the band which formerly performed live as a four-piece has now expanded to five.

"The new lineup is myself on vocals and guitar, Adam on synths, keys, samples and effects, Thomas Froggatt (who formerly played guitar) on bass, Spencer Rollins (a longtime creative associate and friend of the band) on guitar, and David Goodstein (a good friend of ours who's done session work for both Adam and me) on drums. It's the first time we've been a 5-piece, and the energy, musicianship, and vibe are really exciting, and I think fans of the band will be very pleased."

Having exploded on the scene in 2005 with their evergreen hit single and dance floor classic "Tear You Apart," which brought the band a massive audience and supporting slots for Bloc Party, Depeche Mode, Psychedelic Furs, co-headlining with Bauhaus' Peter Murphy, and a headlining Coachella slot alongside Daft Punk, the musically formidable band exploded in the alternative scene with a handful of singles including "Out of Control" and "These Things" just as streaming dramatically reshaped the industry.

Persevering and collaborating with Timbaland, making videos with Shirley Manson and Joaquin Phoenix, She Wants Revenge flourished in the post-punk world while running counter to their dance punk and emotionally distanced contemporaries by keeping their heart-on-sleeve lyricism front center, amassing a loyal international fan base which continues to grow to this day.

TOUR DATES

** designates CHAMELEONS as support

Nov 1 - Brighton Music Hall (Boston, MA)** - Ticket link

Nov 2 - Phantom Power (Millersville PA)** - Ticket link

Nov 3 - Black Cat (Washington DC)** - Ticket link

Nov 4 - Magic Bag (Detroit MI)** - Ticket link

Nov 5 - Rumba (Columbus OH)** - Ticket link

Nov 6 - The Metro (Chicago IL)** - Ticket link

Nov 8 - Beachland Ballroom (Cleveland OH)** - Ticket link

Nov 9 - White Eagle Hall (Jersey City NJ)** - Ticket link

Nov 10 - Underground Arts (Philadelphia PA)** - Ticket link

Nov 11 - Le Poisson Rouge (New York NY)** - Ticket link

Nov 12 - Velvet Underground (Toronto ON)** - Ticket link

Nov 13 - Rumrunner Music Hall (London ON)** - Ticket link

NEWLY ANNOUNCED DATES

Nov 26 - White Oak Music Hall (Houston TX)- Ticket link

Nov 27 - One Eyed Jacks (New Orleans LA) - Ticket link

Nov 29 - Motorco Music Hall (Durham NC) - Ticket link

Nov 30 - The Masquerade (Atlanta GA) - Ticket link

Dec 1 - Plaza Live (Orlando FL) - Ticket link

** ON SALE FRIDAY, OCT. 7th at 10:00AM EST

Dec 3 - Culture Room (Ft Lauderdale FL) - Ticket link

** ON SALE FRIDAY, OCT. 7th at 10:00AM EST

Dec 4 - The Orpheum (Tampa FL) - Ticket link

** ON SALE FRIDAY, OCT. 7th at 10:00AM EST

Dec 6 - Echo Lounge & Music Hall (Dallas TX) - Ticket link

Dec 7 - 3TEN Austin City Limits (Austin TX) - Ticket link