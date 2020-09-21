Shay Lia Releases Movement Visuals for 'Love Me, Love Me Not'

Watch the new visual below!

Today, alternative R&B artist Shay Lia releases stunning movement visuals for her single 'Love Me, Love Me Not'. Released in July, the track was the second single taken from her highly anticipated EP SOLARIS, due out on September 25th.



A simplistic and raw video (shot run and gun style with Shay improvising movements) directed by Montreal-based visual artist Caraz, it follows Shay dripping in gold looking strong and sensual as her silhouette moves fluidly on the beach, connecting with the ocean as the sun starts to set. The video, beautifully mirroring the warm, melancholic blend of pop and afrobeat of the single, brings the lyrics to life and enables the audience to see just how empowering vulnerability can look. The freedom in Shay's energy can be felt.



SOLARIS follows Shay's debut EP, Dangerous which was released last year to critical acclaim and featured the likes of KAYTRANADA, Buddy, BADBADNOTGOOD and Shaun Ross - a project which earned her a Polaris Prize nomination. An Amazon Music 2020 One to Watch, most recently, Shay received a nod of approval from Michelle Obama who included her 2019 single 'Good Together' in her #BlackGirlMagic Spotify playlist.



The release of visuals for 'Love Me, Love Me Not' comes at no better time to perfectly capture the essence of what's to be expected on Shay's forthcoming EP SOLARIS, dropping this Friday.

Watch the visual here:

