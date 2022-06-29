Shawn Austin Releases Debut EP 'Planes Don't Wait'

Today, rising country singer/songwriter Shawn Austin is celebrating the release of his Local Hay / Big Loud Records debut EP, Planes Don't Wait. Home to Austin's smash-hit collaboration with Chris Lane, "Tailgate To Heaven," the release of Planes Don't Wait sets the foundation for Austin's ongoing international tour schedule.

Produced by Scott Cooke, the 7-track collection includes fan favorites "Get You" and title track "Planes Don't Wait" in addition to four new tracks, all of which position Austin for a massive 2022 debut.

With more than 27 million global career streams, the 2021 CCMA Award Rising Star nominee has the first half of 2022 preparing for the Canadian Some Things Never Change Tour supporting label head and mentor Dallas Smith, wrapping this Thursday (6/30) in Toronto.

With 27 million collective streams to date, Vancouver singer-songwriter Shawn Austin has worked tirelessly to cement his place in the Canadian country music landscape. Nominated for CCMA Rising Star Award (2021/2019), Austin was recently a season two finalist on NBC's Songland, pitching Florida Georgia Line as a songwriting contestant, and his vocals have been compared to the likes of country superstar Brett Eldredge and Grammy-winning icon John Mayer.

This year, Austin launched a new chapter of his career with a global label signing (Local Hay / Big Loud Records), and a smash hit single "Tailgate To Heaven (ft. Chris Lane)" which hit Top 5 at Canadian country radio. Now with the release of his EP Planes Don't Wait, he continues to lay the foundation for what is to come.

Listen to the new EP here: