Shaw Davis & The Black Ties Summer 2019 'Tales From The West' Tour, Comes To JV's in Falls Church

Powerhouse blues-rock trio, Shaw Davis and The Black Ties, launch their "Tales From The West" Summer 2019 Tour, supporting their recent album of the same name, with a local performance at JV's Restaurant, 6666 Arlington Rd., Saturday, July 20. Showtime: 9pm. Free. Info: (703) 241-9504 or visithttp://www.jvsrestaurant.com/home.html.

Fronted by talented young guitarist Shaw Davis, the group has become an emerging force in the Blues/Rock community, picking up nominations in three categories for the 2019 Independent Blues Music Awards: "Best Modern Roots Band," "Best New Artist," and "Best Modern Roots CD."

"Dynamism, precision, and outright fury. It's like a three-pronged sonic offensive - the guitar pierces, the bass rattles, and the drums batter. For fans of the heavier end of blues-rock, it's a beating your eardrums will gladly take. This is only the beginning for this remarkable trio, " ravesRock and Blues Muse, who also named Shaw Davis & the Black Ties one of their "50 Modern Blues Rock Soul Artists You Must Hear in 2019."

Shaw Davis and The Black Ties - Some Background

Guitarist-vocalist Shaw Davis, backed by bassist Patrick Stevenson and drummer Bobby Van Stone, feature their own brand of Psychedelic Blues and Roots Rock that continues to win over fans and crowds across the nation. As a national touring trio, the band has played over three-hundred shows, headlining festivals and opening tours, resulting in them building a loyal following throughout the U.S. Influenced by the sounds of heavy, vintage blues-rock, Davis and band have shared the stage with such high-end music artists as Samantha Fish, Chris Duarte, Mike Zito, Albert Castiglia, GE Smith and Anthony Gomes, to name but a few.

Hailing from Pompano Beach, Florida, Shaw Davis And The Black Ties formed in 2016. They participated in the South Florida Blues Challenge in 2017, winning their Road to Memphis and representing South Florida in the 2018 International Blues Challenge competition in Memphis. In January 2018 they independently released Alive From Legacy, a three-track record intended to capture the energy of the band's live shows. October 2018 saw the release of their sophomore album, Tales From The West, with impressive reviews and airplay while debuting at #20 on the Roots Music Report Blues Rock chart.

Shaw Davis And The Black Ties - Upcoming Live Shows Itinerary

July 20 (Sat.) JV'S RESTAURANT Falls Church, VA

July 21 (Sun.) RAM'S HEAD ONSTAGE Annapolis, MD

July 28 (Sun.) KUNG FU NECKTIE Philadephia, PA

Aug. 2 (Fri.) VANGARDE ARTS Sioux City, IA

Aug. 8 (Thur.) THE BOTTLENECK Lawrence, KS

Aug. 9 (Fri.) WESTPORT SALOON Kansas City, KS

Aug. 11 (Sun.) ZOO BAR Lincoln, NB

Aug. 15 (Thur.) LITTLE BEAR SALOON Evergreen, CO

Aug. 16 (Fri.) THE PRESS Steamboat Springs, CO

Aug. 17 (Sat.) FRACO'S LIVE Littleton, CO

Aug. 21 (Wed.) FITZGERALD'S San Antonio. TX

Aug. 22 (Thur.) AMP ROOM San Antonio, TX

Aug. 23 (Fri.) SIX SPRINGS Richardson, TX

Aug. 24 (Sat.) DAN ELECTROS Houston, TX

Aug. 25 (Sun.) VARSITY THEATER Baton Rouge, LA

Aug. 28 (Wed.) PRESERVATION PUB Knoxville, TN

Aug. 29 (Thur.) THIRSTY TURTLE Millbrook, AL

Aug. 30 (Fri.) MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS Woodstock, GA

Aug. 31 (Sat.) EVENING MUSE Charlotte, NC





