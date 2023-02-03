Shania Twain Drops New Album 'Queen of Me'

ive-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legend and the best-selling female artist in country music history Shania Twain proudly presents her eagerly awaited new album, Queen of Me. Fans can also shop here for signed LPs, CDs, box sets, exclusive picture discs, cassettes, and more. RUN, DON'T WALK!

Building anticipation for the SHANIA-SSANCE, the Queen herself heralded the record with a series of fan-favorite bops, including "Waking Up Dreaming," "Last Day of Summer," and "Giddy Up!" Each track incited widespread acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Entertainment Tonight, Variety, People, Consequence, NME, Music Week, and so many more.

Queen of Me has ALL the makings of another Shania classic. It's confident. It's catchy. It's compelling from beginning to end all powered by the kind of anthems that transformed her into a multi-generational icon. The record is a limitless expression of pop that allows it to sit comfortably next to Twain's many chart successors, enshrining it as the most upbeat, playful, and joyous of all her albums.

The album is sonically inspired by '70s and '80s funk and rock-just like the sounds she grew up with and considered her heroes. It's a departure from the past and a strident step into an ever-improving future.

The album consists of 12 new tracks. In the stand-out friendship anthem "Best Friend," Shania affectionately gushes over her closest confidant as she emphasizes "you always take the blame and you know I'd do the same for you. No matter what, yeah I got you, and I know that you got me."

The LP represents a deep and dynamic creative statement from this iconic voice - from the energetic opener "Giddy Up!" through the empowered title track "Queen of Me," and the passionate finale "The Hardest Stone" - which was produced by Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots).

With Queen of Me, Twain proves once more that she's got as much to offer as she ever has, and that she's never going to run out of great ideas.

To celebrate this next era in style, she will also embark on a global Queen of Me Tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour marks the first time fans around the world will get to see the queen in all of her glory in nearly five years, following a highly successful Vegas residency run. Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, Mickey Guyton, Lily Rose, Talk, and Tenille Townes will be joining Shania on select dates throughout the tour.

The Queen of Me Tour kicks off on Friday, April 28th at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA and makes stops across North America and Europe in Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin, and more before wrapping up on November 14th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC.

Additionally, Shania and Live Nation have announced that $1 of every ticket purchased to Shania's "Queen Of Me" Tour will be donated to SKC. Established in 2010 by Shania Twain, SKC provides services that promote positive change in children's lives in times of crises and economic hardship.

SKC provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support and group activities, as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse. These children are learning the skills to cope with and overcome family hardships which, in turn, improves their ability to succeed in school.

Listen to the new album here: