Shania Twain Cancels Las Vegas Residency Dates in May & June

Shania Twain took to Twitter to share that the May and June dates of her Let's Go Las Vegas residency has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Twain said, "My Let's Go! Las Vegas residency performances scheduled for May 20 through June 6 at Zappos Theater are no longer able to happen in accordance with CDC recommendations regarding events. Tickets for affected shows will be refunded at the point of purchase within 30 days."

She continued, "I'm looking forward to returning to Vegas later in the year with my dates from August through to December, but for now it's time to stay home. We are all in this together!"

See the tweet below!

Shania Twain is a five-time GRAMMY winner and the reigning Queen of Country Pop. With more than 90 million albums sold worldwide and U.S. sales topping 34.5 million, Twain remains the top-selling female country artist of all time. Twain's albums include Shania Twain, Twain's Platinum-selling 1993 debut; The Woman in Me, her GRAMMY Award-winning, Double Diamond-selling 1995 release; Come On Over, the best-selling studio album in Soundscan history by a female artist in any genre and the best-selling country album of all time with over 40 million units sold worldwide; and UP!, Twain's third consecutive Diamond-selling album release.

Recognizing her indelible impact and achievements in music, Twain is the first and only female to receive CMT's Artist of a Lifetime Award and she recently received the Icon Award at Billboard's Women in Music ceremony. Twain's hits include "Any Man of Mine," "That Don't Impress Me Much," "You're Still the One" and "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" Shania's first album in 15 years, NOW, was released in September 2017 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums, making it the first female country release in over 3 years to top the all genre chart. Additionally, the album landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country album charts and went to No. 1 in Canada, Australia and the UK. The release of the album was followed by a year-long sold-out World Tour.





Related Articles View More Music Stories