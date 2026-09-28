Shana Halligan Releases BITTER:SWEET Single 'So Messy'

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Shana Halligan, co-founder, lead vocalist, and primary creative force behind Bitter:Sweet, has announced that her new single 'So Messy' from the forthcoming LP THE ONE, due spring 2027, has premiered at FLOOD.

Listeners can preorder THE ONE.

Regarding the single Halligan says, 'I felt like I was living in a 70's movie or funny ass TV show on roller skates (The right kind). It was such a hot character I was playing. I also decided to keep the vocals really loose. Whole takes. It's a little 'messy ' behind the beat, imperfect. That's how it would have felt in the 70's. Our ears are so used to perfection these days, I wanted to bring back a human element in this and not take myself so seriously.'

Bitter:Sweet's breakthrough debut, The Mating Game, helped define a sound that fused trip-hop, jazz, cinematic pop, and electronic music, selling half a million physical albums and passing 350,000,000 streams, and perfectly soundtracking countless major films, tv shows, and commercials. Along the way, Halligan has collaborated with a wide range of artists including Thievery Corporation, Serj Tankian, and Nouvelle Vague.

Following the release of 2025's Baby Is Back, Halligan has entered a period of remarkable momentum, embracing a level of artistic confidence that has transformed her creative process. Halligan now approaches songwriting with a sense of openness and possibility. Some draw from the downtempo grooves and cinematic textures that first defined Bitter:Sweet. Others wander into disco, electronic experimentation, orchestral arrangements, or darker, grittier sonic landscapes. The common thread is Halligan herself. 'I've become the conductor,' she says.

For THE ONE Halligan has surrounded herself with a diverse cast of producers, musicians, and songwriters. From double Grammy winning producer Ken Lewis (BTS, Taylor Swift) to Thievery Corporation compatriot Rob Garza, Halligan has crawled her rolodex to bring this music to life. In addition to Halligan, Lewis, and Garza, the record features Max (of duo Gabin), Luca Musto, Brent Kolatalo (Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga), Shoffy, Casey Abrams, and Max Cinnamon. The result is music that feels expansive and adventurous while remaining unmistakably Bitter:Sweet.

More information is available at bittersweetmusic.com and on Spotify.

Photo Credit: Sasha Speer [Download Hi-res]



Photo Credit: Sasha Speer [Download Hi-res]

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