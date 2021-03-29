Shambhala Music Festival Postpones 2021 Festival to 2022

Shambhala Music Festival has postponed its 2021 festival to 2022. The decision comes just a week after B.C. Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that large events are "unlikely" to proceed this summer, in addition to a number of other obstacles the festival has faced such as border closures and the ongoing public health order.

"Things like international travel, international gatherings, large festivals that have people coming from multiple places are not likely to happen this year." Henry said during a press conference on March 18.

Next year's festival will be held at the same location it has called home since 1998: the Salmo River Ranch.

"We are beyond devastated to postpone for a second time. It's no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the live music industry, and we have certainly had a difficult 12 months. Our hearts go out to all of those who have been affected by COVID-19 over the last year. We're in a fortunate position because we own our festival grounds, and we've already started planning for the festival in 2022. We're sure when the time comes it will be the celebration of the decade, so we are looking forward to that." said Shambhala Music Festival Founder, Jimmy Bundschuh.

Having run consecutively for 22 years, the festival has become a much-loved staple in the Canadian music scene. Taking place on the Bundschuh's family-run farm, the festival founder has also announced a brand new campground on the festival grounds that will open this summer.

"While we are disappointed that we won't see all our guests, crew and artists at the festival this year, we hope some of them will come and camp with us this summer and experience a slower side of the Salmo River Ranch." Bundschuh said.

The Salmo River Ranch will also be home to small-scale weddings over the summer. For more information please click here.

Read their official statement below:

"It is with a heavy heart we must announce the postponement of this year's edition of Shambhala Music Festival. We were prepared to go to great lengths to make this year's festival a reality despite the many obstacles. However, in light of the ongoing public health order, border closures and the announcement from British Columbia Public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on March 18, 2021, it has become clear that proceeding in 2021 is not possible. Like you, we are more than ready for live music to return, but there are still too many unknowns right now.

Please rest assured that we have already begun planning for Shambhala 2022. The return of Shambhala in 2022 will be truly spectacular and a special event for our Farmily. If you do not already hold a ticket to what will surely be the party of the decade, make sure to sign up for our e-newsletter for updates.

We thank you for your continued support, it means the world to us. We miss all of our guests, crew, artists, and vendors deeply. Until we are together again, take forth the spirit of Shambhala: love one another, embrace our differences, dance like no one's watching, express yourself and always, be kind.

See you on the dance floor in 2022

Important ticket information: please note that all existing tickets are redeemable across 2022, 2023 or 2024. If you are a lodging or ticket holder, you will receive an email in the coming months to register for the year you would like to attend. You are guaranteed the year of your choosing."