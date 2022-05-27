Shallowsky Release New Single 'Musclesareuselessagainstghosts'

Hard-hitting duo Shallowsky have released a monstrous new video for their latest single "MUSCLESAREUSELESSAGAINSTGHOSTS," which marks the group's first release of 2022.

The video release follows the original track released as a stand-alone single on April 20, 2022. While the track offers all of the strongest elements you'd expect from a metal anthem, the video for "MUSCLESAREUSELESSAGAINSTGHOSTS" heightens the suspense of the track's overarching concept.

After forming in 2020, the duo, comprised of Brian Stephens on vocal duty/guitar and Lamberto Sanchez on guitar, has sought to create metalcore/post-hardcore soundscapes that reflect current instrumental, lyrical and vocal trends but are also nostalgic of the mid-2000s peak of the genre (Asking Alexandria, Attack Attack!). For the release, Stephen and Sanchez tapped Erick Jensen (Escape The Fate, The Dead Rabbits) for bass and their producer Nick Matzkows (Attack Attack!, Until I Wake, etc) for the drums.

"This track is one where we just let the creativity flow," Stephens shares. "We didn't set out with any intent behind it, we just wanted an interesting story and song that people could really feel. It's melodic, it's exciting, a little spooky, and fun to sing."

The video for "MUSCLESAREUSELESSAGAINSTGHOSTS" opens in an ominous setting reflected by the burnt film effects layered over the visuals paired with glimpses of broken porcelain dolls, burned-down candles, and stainless steel utensils-all of which have seemingly been forgotten over the course of time. Lured into a home by a ghost figure in white, Stephens ultimately is left with the decision whether to stay in a supernatural atmosphere with her or to escape-the video overall mirrors what love is and what you're willing to sacrifice to keep it.

"'MUSCLESAREUSELESSAGAINSTGHOSTS' is really just a fun story about someone who meets a girl and is infatuated," the band shares of the visual. "She convinces him to follow her to a house where supernatural things start happening, and he can't find a way to escape. As these events occur, he finally sees a way out, but ultimately decides, despite everything, [that] he wants to stay with her anyway. We tried to make the video a representation of exactly what the song is about and had a lot of fun planning and filming it!"

​​The "MUSCLESAREUSELESSAGAINSTGHOSTS" music video was filmed by Jacob Reynolds and stars Allison as the ghost (@illuminalli), Brian Stephens on vocals/guitar, Lamberto Sanchez on guitar, Erick Jensen on bass, and Nick Matzkows on drums. The track was produced by Nick Matzkows and Jon Eberhard and mixed and mastered by Nick Matzkows.

Formed by two like-minded musicians, who, although from different continents, had a clear purpose and intention. The universal forces had been set in motion. Shallowsky was formed in 2020 and exists to grow a community of individuals who seek truth and recognize our true selves-omnipotent and omniscient, all connected as one.

Dark instrumentals and melodic vocals, ambient soundscapes, and energetic overtones influenced by post-hardcore and metalcore of the past decades combine with genuine emotion and intention and give life to a sound that is truly their own. After working with producers and songwriters Nick Matzkows, Jon Eberhard (Attack Attack!, I Prevail, Conquer Divide, Enmy, etc.), and other immensely talented musicians like Cody Jamison (Until I Wake) and Oscar Porter (ARCHERS) as guest features, they went on to release their last single MUSCLESAREUSELESSAGAINSTGHOSTS. Shallowsky continues to grow and evolve to create not only new music but a collective community For Those Who Seek More.

Watch the new music video here: