Shakira, Peso Pluma & More Complete the Billboard Latin Music Week Lineup

Global music authority Billboard unveiled the full schedule of events for Billboard Latin Music Week taking place October 2-6, 2023 in Miami, coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world will unite iconic artists, industry power players, and global brands for incomparable programming including superstar Q&As, intimate concert experiences, networking opportunities, and much more. The complete schedule and tickets are available now here.

Newly announced Billboard Latin Music Week participating artists include powerhouses Beatriz Luengo, Carin León, DannyLux, DJ Nelson, Hyde, Ivy Queen, JOP, Lasso, Luny Tunes, Pedro Capó, Peso Pluma, Thalia and Wisin. Musica Mexicana singer-songwriter Peso Pluma will headline a special Billboard En Vivo show on Tuesday, October 3 at the Faena Theater that is exclusive to Billboard Latin Music Week pass holders.

Additionally, Puerto Rican reggaeton star Wisin will headline Billboard En Vivo on Tuesday, October 3, a free concert experience presented by Smirnoff at Oasis Wynwood. The 2023 edition of Billboard Latin Music Week will also feature an advance screening of Netflix’s highly anticipated upcoming comedy Neon, executive produced by Daddy Yankee.

These artists join previously announced talent including superstars Arcángel, Shakira, and RBD’s Christian Chávez, Christopher von Uckermann, and Maite Perroni. The full list of participating talent includes Adelaido “Payo”Solis, Alejo, Bernier, Carin León, Chencho Corleone, DJ Alex Sensation, DJ Nelson, Dr. Tania Medina, Edgar Barrera, Eladio Carrión, Feid, Fonseca, GALE, Gonza, Greeicy, Grupo Frontera, JOP, Juan Javier Cantu, Keityn, LunyTunes, Maffio, Manuel Turizo, Maria Becerra, Mike Bahía, Myke Towers, Nacho, Natanael Cano, Nathy Peluso, Nicki Nicole, Pedro Capó, Peso Pluma, Santa Fe Klan, Sebastián Yatra, Thalia, Venesti, Vico C, Wisin, Yng Lvcas, and Young Miko.

Billboard Latin Music Week Schedule Highlights:

Monday, October 2

Everything You Wanted To Know About Billboard, But Were Too Afraid To Ask: Charts, pitches, awards and more with assistant editor Jessica Roiz, Latin charts senior analyst Pamela Bustios, social media manager Ingrid Fajardo, and Billboard Español deputy editor, Sigal Ratner-Arias.

How To Manage Your First Big Paycheck: Step 1, Don’t buy that exotic car Presented by CN Bank, this panel will cover everything you need to know about managing and protecting your music revenues. The panel is hosted by CN Bank’s Vice president and Team Leader - Entertainment Bank in Miami, Rodrigo Nieto-Galvis, and moderated by Leila Cobo, Chief Content Officer, Billboard Latin/Español.

EXACTLY WHO IS LISTENING TO LATIN MUSIC? EVERYONE! Luminate Unveils its New Latin Music Report: Presented by Luminate, the entertainment industry’s most trusted data partner, unveils its new Latin Music Report exclusively at Latin Music Week. Never before revealed metrics and insights will include the growing power of Latin super fans, how and why the genre is expanding to non-Spanish speaking listeners, the rise of regional Mexican music and the subgenres and artists to watch in the coming months. The findings will be presented by Rob Jonas, CEO of Luminate, which has fueled the Billboard Charts for over three decades.

The Rise of Mexican Music Touring: Presented by Live Nation, the hottest genre on the charts is the hottest genre on the road. Live Nation’s Hans Schafer, Jorge Garcia and Fuerza Regida's frontman JOP on how to book, market and sell out Mexican music shows.

Millions of Streams, Hundreds of Dollars? Presented by Rimas Publishing, this panel will explore how to maximize your songwriting and production revenue featuring Emilio Morales, Managing director, Rimas Publishing, in conversation with singer-songwriter Lyanno and Enrique Marquez París, Songwriter & Publishing Relations, Latin Music, Spotify.

The Power of Latin Catalog: Presented by Harbourview, Sherreese Clarke Soares, Founder and CEO of Harbourview, sits down with Denny Marte, Founder/Consultant of MPA Advisors, LLC and Angela “Angie” Martinez, Esq. Attorney at Law, Angie Law, for a conversation about how Latin catalogs are valued, marketed, bought and sold in a global economy moderated by Hannah Karp, Editorial Director for Billboard.

The Art of the Festival: Presented by Viña del Mar, learn what goes on behind the scenes of crafting and sustaining a successful Latin Music Festival featuring Carles Buena, Director of Primavera Sound LatAm, Chris Den Uhil, Co-founder of La Familia Presenta, John Frias, CEO of Frias Entertainment Group, Inc and Besame Mucho Music Festival, Daniel Merino, Producer for Festival Viña del Mar in conversation with Bruno Del Granado, Head of Global Latin Music Touring Group for CAA.

Billboard En Vivo feat. Greeicy and Mike Bahía: Presented by Michelob ULTRA, the powerhouse Colombian singers Greeicy and Mike Bahía will take the stage for an intimate performance at the Faena Theater. This is a private show available only to Billboard Latin Music Week pass holders (21+). Capacity is limited and attendees will be admitted on a first come, first served basis.

Official Billboard Latin Music Week Kickoff Party: Presented by AP Global Music, the official Billboard Latin Music Week Kickoff party will feature live performances by Venesti, Maffio, Nacho, Bernier, Gonza, and Alejo, hosted by DJ Alex Sensation. This event is open to the public and free to all Billboard Latin Music Week pass holders (21+).

Tuesday, October 3

Star Q&A with Sebastián Yatra: A Q&A with the Colombian star who is redefining Latin pop on a global scale moderated by Venezuelan singer and composer Lasso.

Making the Hit LIVE: Mexican singer-songwriter Carin León and Puerto Rican artist Pedro Capó will take the stage for the one of a kind panel, which encourages artists to collaborate and curate music on stage from scratch. Fun fact: Last year’s Making the Hit LIVE panel was a success as Ovy On The Drums and Blessd conceived and created the song titled, “Billboard” which is available now on Warner Music.

The Power Players: The Indie Edition: Presented by Lexus, Leila Cobo, Chief Content Officer, Billboard Latin/Español, hosts an in-depth discussion with the heads of three of the most successful Latin indie music labels in the market: Jimmy Humilde, CEO of Rancho Humilde, Federico Lauria, CEO of Dale Play Records, and George Prajin, CEO of Prajin Music Group.

The New Mexican Revolution: Presented by Broadcast Music Inc, the star studded panel will feature Grupo Frontera, Natanael Cano, Peso Pluma, Santa Fe Klan and Yng Lucas as they discuss the new generation of Regional Mexican music and its impact. Jesus Gonzalez, Vice President, Creative, Latin, at Broadcast Music Inc will moderate.

Legends on Legends with Chencho Corleone and Vico C.: In an extraordinary once-in-a-lifetime encounter, two of reggaetón’s biggest stars will discuss the past, present and future of the movement.

Boys Club No More!: Billboard’s iconic Women On The Rise panel will feature a new generation of dynamic artists who will talk about rights, lyrical content, image, the state of Latin music and more. Participants include Gale, Kany García, Maria Becerra, Nathy Peluso, Nicki Nicole and Young Miko.

El Marketing Del Ferxxo with Feid: Colombian superstar Feid and his inner circle will give the nuts and bolts behind his success. Manager Luis Villamizar will join the artist on stage along with Creative Director Manuela Villada, Producer and Engineer Esteban Higuita, lead guitarist Pedro Mejia, and Salomón Palacios, SVP Marketing and artist strategy, Universal Music Latin. The panel will be moderated by AJ Ramos, Head of Artist Partnerships Latin Music & Culture, YouTube Music/Google.

Premiere Party with Thalia: Global sensation Thalia hosts an exclusive premiere party where she will debut never-before-heard music, discuss her artistic process and answer fan questions in an intimate setting. This exclusive event has a limited capacity and Latin Music Week attendees will be admitted on a first come, first served basis

En Vivo feat. Peso Pluma (Faena Theater): The chart-topping singer-songwriter who is revolutionizing Mexican music and taking it global, will perform at the Faena Theater. The show is private and available only to Billboard Latin Music Week pass holders (21+). Capacity is limited and attendees will be admitted on a first come, first served basis.

Billboard En Vivo ft. La Base and Wisin, with Special Guests Luny Tunes and DJ Nelson (Oasis Wynwood): In addition to participating in a panel discussion, Puerto Rican rapper Wisin, best known as a member of the reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel, will headline Billboard En Vivo, presented by Smirnoff at Oasis Wynwood with special guests Luny Tunes & DJ Nelson. Billboard Latin Music Week pass holders (INSIDER and GA) will have access to this event and do not need to purchase additional tickets. This event is FREE and open to the public on a first come first serve basis (21+). Please RSVP here if you plan to attend.

Wednesday, October 4

The Superstar Songwriter Panel Featuring Edgar Barrera & Keityn: Presented by Sony Music Publishing, Songwriters and producers Edgar Barrera and Keityn, the forces behind some of Latin music’s biggest hits, talk about how they write and produce their chart toppers and how they fight to protect Songwriter’s' rights.

The Icon Q&A with Fonseca: Presented by Michelob ULTRA, acclaimed Colombian singer/songwriter talks 20 years of music, his ongoing global tour, his creative process, and personal outlook.

Artist Showcase ft. Dr. Tania Medina: A musical performance by renowned Dominican plastic surgeon Dr. Tania Medina, also known as “The Doctor Who Sings.”

The Rising Star Q&A with Manuel Turizo: Presented by Delta Air Lines, the Colombian star wil discuss his breakout year, crafting global hits like “El Merengue” and “La Bachata”, and his successful collabs with global stars, from Shakira to Marshmello.

Wisin & La Base: Eye of the Tiger: Presented by Smirnoff, Reggaetón icon and superstar Wisin gives the definitive view on identifying and creating hits, tied to his visionary label and music company La Base. A once in a lifetime conversation alongside legendary hitmakers Luny Tunes, Dj Nelson and Hyde.

The Latin Swing: From Music to Sports: Presented by Rimas Sports, athlete Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets, and surprise athletes to be announced will join a conversation with artists Eladio Carrión and Arcángel on the connection between sports and music moderated by Rapetón founder Ángel "El Guru" Vera.

Deja Tu Huella with Myke Towers: Presented by Cheetos®, a conversation on art, creativity and the importance of giving back to the community, featuring current global hitmaker Myke Towers and Project Runway winner Shantall Lacayo, and more to come.

Reviving RBD: Presented by AT&T, in a first-ever panel, RBD members Christian Chávez, Maite Perroni and Christopher von Uckermann will tell their extraordinary comeback story alongside manager Guillermo Rosas.

Hits Don’t Lie: The Superstar Q&A with Shakira: In a rare interview, the Colombian Grammy Award®-winning singer, songwriter, philanthropist and entrepreneur Shakira will speak for the first time publicly about her creative process, her history of No. 1s on the Billboard charts, and what comes next.

Netflix Advanced Screening Party of Neon: Presented by Netflix, from creator Shea Serrano and Max Searle and Executive Producer, Daddy Yankee, and with original songs produced by Tainy and One Six, NEON is a new series about three friends’ quest to find fame in the world of reggaeton. With refreshments and light bites pre-reception, this advance screening gives Billboard Latin Music Week attendees an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes and a chance to watch the first episode before the series premieres October 19, only on Netflix. This is a private event available only to Billboard Latin Music Week GA and INSIDER pass holders. Capacity is limited and attendees will be admitted on a first come, first served basis.

The Mexican Music Revolution: DannyLux’s Showcase: Presented by Warner Music Latina, a musical performance by Mexican American singer-songwriter DannyLux. The show is private and available only to Billboard Latin Music Week pass holders. Capacity is limited and attendees will be admitted on a first come, first served basis.

A Night of Mexican Music at Billboard Latin Music Week: Presented by Sonidos Mexicanos Promotores Unidos, Zamora Group and Rancho Humilde, the night will feature musical performances by La Maquinaria Norteña, Carlos Sarabia, Los Cuates de Sinaloa and Sebastián Esquivel at WhiskyLucan in Miami.

Billboard En Vivo feat. Nathy Peluso with special guest Young Miko: Argentine-Spanish singer and songwriter Nathy Peluso will grace the stage at Oasis Wynwood with special guest Young Miko. Tickets are available for purchase at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com. Latin Music Week pass holders (INSIDER and GA) will receive free access to this event and do not need to purchase additional tickets (21+).

Friday, October 6

Billboard Latin Music Week Block Party presented by Cheetos: Puerto Rican rapper, singer and songwriter, Myke Towers, will give a special performance during the day at Wynwood Marketplace. The block party is presented by Cheetos, and the event is FREE and open to the public on a first come, first served basis.

Billboard En Vivo feat. Fonseca: Sponsored by Michelob ULTRA, the Colombian singer will close the week of En Vivo shows with a captivating performance at Oasis Wynwood featuring special guest Beatriz Luengo. This event is FREE and open to the public on a first come first serve basis (21+). Please RSVP at billboardlatinmusicweek.com if you plan to attend.

Official partners of the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Week include AT&T, Cheetos, CN Bank, Delta Air Lines, Lexus, Netflix, Michelob ULTRA, and Smirnoff.

AT&T will return to Miami as a sponsor of Billboard Latin Music Week. As the proud presenting sponsor of RBD’s Soy Rebelde national tour, AT&T continues to connect Latin music fans to the artists and music they love by extending the partnership and surrounding RBD’s exclusive panel at Latin Music Week. Because at AT&T, Connecting Changes Everything.

Cheetos makes its second return to Miami to collaborate with Billboard on championing charitable efforts throughout the Latin communities and the artists that give back to them. This year, Cheetos will present the Deja tu Huella panel and will bring the celebration into the community with a block party featuring some special guests.

CN Bank is coming to celebrate Latin Music’s biggest moment and raise awareness about its unique financial services for the music industry, meeting the Hispanic artists where they are and establishing CN Bank as a major supporter of Latin Entertainment.

Delta Air Lines will be the official airline partner of Billboard Latin Music Week in celebration of its partnership with LATAM Airlines. The Joint Venture between the two award-winning airlines is transforming travel between the two continents by offering an improved customer experience for its customers through benefits such as the joint accumulation of miles/points in frequent flyer programs and faster connections to access more than 300 destinations through the partner hubs in Atlanta, Miami, New York JFK, Los Angeles, Bogota, Sao Paulo, Lima and Santiago.

Netflix is making its debut at Latin Music Week to sponsor the advanced screening of its highly anticipated comedy Neon, giving Latin Music Week attendees an exclusive chance to watch the first episode before the series premieres October 19. With the series backdrop in Miami and chronicling the story of friends trying to make it big in Reggaeton - Latin Music Week is the perfect destination to introduce Netflix’s latest series to an influential audience and celebrate the fusion of Latin music, entertainment, and culture.

In the Latin community, Solo Vale La Pena Si Lo Disfrutas, resonates for many generations. Translating to, “It’s Only Worth It If You Enjoy It”, Michelob ULTRA, the first beer sponsor of Billboard Español, will create a series of unique, music-focused moments - from bespoke concert experiences to immersive activations to video storytelling - highlighting the variety of ways that artists create moments of joy in addition to their music.

This Hispanic Heritage Month, Smirnoff is making it known Rhythm is a We Thing, bringing people together to celebrate delicious flavor and "Baila to the Taste of Smirnoff.” All week long, guests can enjoy delicious Smirnoff ICE and Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind at sponsored panel conversations, happy hours, the Latin Power Players event, En Vivo programming and more.

Billboard Latin Music Week will also coincide with the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, October 5 at the Watsco Center in Miami, which will broadcast LIVE on Telemundo. The awards show will also broadcast simultaneously on Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.