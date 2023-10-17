Seventeen Drop Highlight Medley for 11th Mini Album 'Seventeenth Heaven'

K-pop icon SEVENTEEN unveiled the highlight medley for their 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN today ahead of its official release at 5 AM ET (6 PM KST) on October 23.

Staying true to the festival theme, the highlight medley unfolds with the highly anticipated track “SOS (Prod. Marshmello)” featuring the DJ’s signature sound fused with surprise elements of rock and Jersey Club. The clip takes a brighter turn as the lead single “God of Music” rolls out, encapsulating the lively, joyous energy of a festival in full swing. A soul funk number embellished with synths and brass, the track’s whimsical lyrics celebrate the happiness music can harness.

The medley continues to showcase the highlights from 5 additional tracks, including SEVENTEEN’s heartfelt odes to their dedicated fans, “Diamond Days” and “Headliner.” The backdrop montage of the members shifts between daylight and nightfall to best accompany the distinct sound of each musical piece as the listeners are introduced to Performance Unit’s “Back 2 Back,” Hip-Hop Unit’s “Monster,” and Vocal Unit’s “Yawn.”

The 13-piece act also dropped three assorted versions of concept photos (AM 5:26, PM 2:14, PM 10:23) over the last week, each version representing a different time point at a festival as shown in the highlight medley. A colorful tracklist reminiscent of a festival line-up poster followed, revealing the titles and the credits of total 8 tracks featured in the mini album.

With 5 days left until its arrival, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN has already set a new record as the band’s all-time high with pre-order sales amounting to 4.67M+ as of October 12. This surpasses the 4.64M mark in pre-orders for their previous album FML which sold over 6.2M copies in just two months after release, becoming the best-selling album ever in K-pop history.

The K-pop icon has garnered more than 11M album sales to their name during the first nine months of 2023 as the act continues their unstoppable upward trajectory.

About SEVENTEEN:

SEVENTEEN—comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO—have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem.

The 13-piece act’s innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of “K-pop Stage-breakers,” SEVENTEEN have unassumingly become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping performances, and tight teamwork.

The performance powerhouse made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV Fresh Out Live. The group closed out 2022 as the first K-pop artist to take home PUSH Performance of the Year at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and the first K-pop act to win Best New and Best Push at 2022 MTV European Music Awards.

SEVENTEEN reached a career high with their 10th Mini Album FML released in April 2023. The group itself hit No. 1 on the Artist 100 while FML debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top Album Sales and World Albums charts. The act also made history with FML as it became the best-selling K-pop album ever with over 6.2M albums sold as of July, 2023.

Photo courtesy: PLEDIS Entertainment