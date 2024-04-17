Seun Kuti Joins Nubiyan Twist on New Single 'Carry Me'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nubiyan Twist presents another big hitter from their upcoming album ‘Find Your Flame’ with the release of their new single ‘Carry Me’ featuring Nigeria's modern day torch-bearer of Afrobeat, Seun Kuti.

The collaboration emerged from a chance encounter at Glastonbury Festival in 2022, where Nubiyan Twist bandleader Tom Excell was blown away by Kuti's magnetic stage presence. Originally crafted as a live-only piece, ‘Carry Me’ took on new dimensions with Seun's involvement, resulting in a full-blooded summer anthem that underscores Nubiyan Twist's affinity for Afrobeat, a defining element across their discography to date.

In ‘Carry Me’, the narrative unfolds from the perspective of a child coming to grips with their parents' hardships, paying homage to the resilience of all mothers and parental figures struggling in the shadows. Bandleader Tom Excell explains, “'Carry Me' celebrates the silent sacrifices made by parents navigating economic challenges and nuclear families in the absence of robust local communities. It's also a dedication to my partner and to her enduring strength”.

The single continues Nubiyan Twist's deep-rooted link to the dancefloor and expands the rich palette of styles on ‘Find Your Flame’. Current singles 'So Mi Stay' and 'Lights Out' featuring Nile Rodgers have already resonated widely, with playlists on BBC 6 Music, Jazz FM and Amazing Radio and a wide range of key DSP playlists. The band also embark on a major 20-date UK and European tour this month.

Tracklist

1. Battle Isn’t Over

2. Lights Out (Ft. Nile Rodgers )

3. All The Same (Ft. Ria Moran)

4. Woman

5. You Don't Know Me (Ft. corto.alto )

6. Carry Me (Ft. Seun Kuti)

7. So Mi Stay

8. Pray For Me Part 1 (Ft. NEONE the Wonderer)

9. Pray For Me Part 2 (Ft. K.O.G)

10. Reach My Soul

11. Find Your Flame

12. Slow Breath (Ft. Mamani Keïta)

Upcoming Tour Dates

12/04: Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis

19/04: Cowley Workers Social Club, Oxford

23/05: Band On The Wall, Manchester

24/05: Project House, Leeds

25/05: The Glasshouse, Gateshead

29/05: Concorde 2, Brighton

30/05: Cambridge Junction, Cambridge

31/05: The Globe, Cardiff

01/06: Bristol Beacon, Bristol

07/06: The Leadmill, Sheffield

19/06: Outernet, London

About Nubiyan Twist

Since forming in 2011 at the Leeds College of Music, Nubiyan Twist have risen to become one of the leading groups in the fertile UK music scene. Known for their eclectic blend of styles and powerful sound, the virtuosic nine-piece band’s thrilling exploration of tight musicianship and infectious grooves have consistently mesmerised audiences. Their 2015 self-titled debut album and acclaimed ‘Jungle Run’ in spring 2019 led to their third massive album ‘Freedom Fables’, released on Strut Records in March 2021. The album was heavily playlisted on BBC 6 Music alongside live sessions with Gilles Peterson, Mary Anne Hobbs and Jamie Cullum on BBC Radio 2, plus their UK TV debut on Later…with Jools Holland.

Photo Credit: Laura Page