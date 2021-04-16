Set Into Motion Release New Single 'Only A Sith Deals In Absolutes'

Photo Credit: Bill Vanko

Pop punk trio Set Into Motion have released their new single "Only a Sith Deals in Absolutes," available on all digital streaming platforms NOW. The single gives listeners just a small taste into what's up next on their new EP, which is set to be released on May 7th. Although the zany trio have a laid back demeanor on their social media accounts, their approach stems from wanting to remain both relatable and down to earth with their listeners. This mindset carries over into their sound, but still upholds a vivacious and boisterous energy that screams mid 2010's-Warped Tour. About the single, the band states:

This is about a relationship that keeps going in circles. It used to be a perfect relationship but other people and obstacles prevent them from being in a committed relationship. In a perfect world where all that mattered was loving each other they could finally be together.

Consisting of Hunter Rich (Vocals/Guitar), Jesse Hickman (Vocals/Guitar), and Jake Vanko (Drums), Set Into Motion have a bold "plug-in, play, and go have fun" approach. With a brand new EP set to be released in spring 2021, Set Into Motion sets out to be the most fun and energetic band out there, in both songs and live shows, while also proving that it is super important to have a strong connection with your fans. If these guys walk off stage and don't look like they just walked out of the ocean, then you know something is wrong.

Set Into Motion - "Only a Sith Deals in Absolutes"