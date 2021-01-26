Sessions Presents Grammy Winner CeeLo Green in a Special Livestream

Hey all you lovers, set your clocks at 6PM ET on February 13 to join the spectacular, one and only CeeLo Green (Goodie Mob, Gnarls Barkley), in a rare, intimate livestream performance for what promises to be the coziest Valentine's Day Eve special exclusively at Sessions. The performance will last 60 minutes and be followed by a VIP Meet and Greet lasting 30 minutes. GA tickets are $19.99; Bronze packages which include a ticket and a signed tour pass are $34.99; Silver packages which include a ticket plus the After Party are $49.99 (limited capacity); Gold packages which include a ticket, tour pass, and merchandise are $69.99; and the VIP packages which include a ticket, tour pass, merchandise and the After Party are $99.99 (limited capacity).

The iconic hip hop/r&b superstar invites you into his Atlanta home for this very special occasion where he will be performing his classic hits including "Crazy" and "Forget You (f You)", as well as covers of personal favorites.

Starting out with Goodie Mob in the 1990s and progressing through his partnership with Danger Mouse as Gnarls Barkley, CeeLo has established himself as one of the fundamental figures in hip-hop and pop music. This special Valentine's session promises to showcase the full range of CeeLo's dynamic talent. Beyond music, CeeLo has made his mark as an actor, entrepreneur, and television personality as host of the hit NBC show, The Voice, making him one of the most compelling figures in the entertainment industry.

"This is live-streaming and Sessions at its best. CeeLo Green live, letting fans into his home. What an amazing opportunity to enjoy and engage with a master artist at work. This intimate event will be enjoyed by fans all around the world. Together, and I'll be one of them," says Sessions Co-founder Tim Westergren, the digital music pioneer and Pandora founder. Sessions is the only live streaming solution providing all of the necessary components for musicians to succeed: audience development, fan engagement, and state of the art monetization drawn from the most advanced techniques of virtual gaming. Sessions invests in marketing for every show through a proprietary marketing technology to help artists build a fanbase and earn an income. Sessions is creating a space to bring artists and fans together for intimate live experiences.

