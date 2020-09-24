Sessions Partners with Joy Ruckus Club To Stream Largest Virtual Asian American Music Festival

The festival runs Oct. 18-19.

Today, Sessions announce their partnership with the Joy Ruckus Club and unveil the lineup for the largest Asian American virtual music festival in the world, October 17th-18th. Co-founded by digital music pioneer and former Pandora founder Tim Westergren and fellow entrepreneur and long time developer of virtual games Gordon Su, Sessions is the only platform that is spending money on marketing and production to help artists build a fanbase and earn an income. Now, Sessions is committed to partnering with promoters and booking agents to co-promote artist driven virtual festivals, beginning with Kublai Kwon's Joy Ruckus Club.

Kublai, who has been promoting Asian artists in the US for 20+ years, believes in Sessions' forward-thinking assessment. "With their resources and leadership, I think Sessions can corner the market for live streaming. They are in a unique position to be the #1 player," says Kublai. "Together, we want to break records."

The debut of Joy Ruckus Club in late August attracted over 700,000 music fans. Partnering with Sessions for their second festival, Joy Ruckus Club plans on expanding their reach to over 185 countries by leveraging the proprietary marketing technology of Sessions.

The Joy Ruckus Club is a humanitarian-oriented online concert series led by artists of Asian descent and is a revolution in Asian American music. 70 Asian American artists will perform in one continuous live stream from locations around the world, including North America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Copenhagen, London, Dubai, Vietnam, Malaysia, UK and more. Headliners include Eric Nam, Kid Trunks, Luna, Kevin Woo, DJ Cam Girl, James Lee, KAACHI, Ethan Kim and DJ Sura.

Westergren comments, "Sessions is dedicated to being the first global digital platform that truly serves and supports all artists and events. By launching the initiative with Joy Ruckus Festival, the largest Asian American virtual festival in the world, we are setting the bar high. Our goal is to support the overall music community, and bridge the gap between real live events and the virtual streaming world. We are investing in promoters by putting marketing money behind their events and using the full capability of our platform to generate revenue and make this a success for everyone."

Joy Ruckus Club is a space for Asian artists from the underrepresented demographic to come together as one and showcase their talent exclusively on SessionsLive.com.

VIP meet and greets packages with the headliners are available and will take place on Zoom, separate from the livestream. Audience members can purchase VIP options to get the meet and greet bundled with the two-day access ticket, and will get a meet and greet plus signed tour pass (like a badge that is laminated for a live show that signifies you belong backstage).

Tickets are only $2.99 early bird two-day access. Various VIP options are available.

