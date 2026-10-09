Selfish Things Releases New Single "Liability" From Album RECEPTIVITY

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Alt rockers Selfish Things have released their new single 'Liability,' along with an official visualizer, taken from their highly anticipated studio album, 'Receptivity,' set for release on October 9, 2026, via FLG.

Alex Biro commented: 'I've said it, and I'll say it until it's out, but this was never meant to be an album. 'Liability' as a song likely… Most of all. The lyrics were pulled from the tail end of my addiction. When you wake up to the fact that you were your own worst enemy all along. The fallibility of victimhood is multifold. The uglier and meaner the world becomes in the face of your pain, the uglier and meaner you become in return. All retch and no vomit. This song is for anyone who's woken up to a mirror that doesn't exist at the end of a hall. When the discomfort of realizing that we're all our own worst enemies hits home.'

Biro stated: 'This wasn't supposed to be an album. It's still not really an album to me, or to any of us. More just… closure, I guess. I was at the beginning of my full-blown addiction on the last tour we ever did before COVID stopped the world in 2020. I hated myself and I hated the world more than I really knew at the time. I'm four years sober on the 18th of May, working as a sober coach and clinician with folks who struggle with the same things I do, even in my recovery. The profits will be donated to the hospital where I went to rehab, and (admittedly), we don't really know where to go (or if we'll go anywhere with it) afterward'.

'The only thing that's brought me peace in the aftermath of the cataclysm of my addiction is being of service to others. I think deep down, releasing this for whoever needs to hear it is an extension of that. Everything beautiful blooms from the mud. Everything beautiful grows from the dirt', he added. 'This is for those who can accept that the things they've been through can either be the poison cup they sip from or the counterweight that lifts themselves and others up. That being imperfect is being human. And that suffering is singular, and universal.'

Selfish Things' 'Receptivity' is a raw and unflinching portrait of frontman Alex Biro's reckoning with collapse and recovery. Born from the ashes of a life derailed - years of relentless touring, addiction, and the stillness of a pandemic that forced reflection – 'Receptivity' is both a lifeline and a rebirth. Created alongside longtime collaborators Michael Ticar and Mike Tompa, and mixed by Sam Guaiana (Bayside, Neck Deep, Against The Current), the album took shape during Biro's earliest days of sobriety. It's not just a return - it's a declaration. Brutally honest, emotionally charged, and rooted in redemption, 'Receptivity' stands as a testament to survival, accountability, and the strength to rebuild when everything falls apart.

Originally a moniker for Biro, Selfish Things released their debut EP 'Vertical Love' (A Wolf at Your Door Records) produced by James Paul Wisner (Paramore, Underoath, Dashboard Confessional). The release earned the attention of BBC Radio 1's Dan P. Carter and earned the band a 2017 cover spot on Spotify's New Noise playlist. Their 2019 debut LP 'Logos' (Pure Noise Records) produced by Drew Fulk (Knocked Loose, Beartooth, Lil Peep) landed the band on multiple Billboard charts before the COVID-19 pandemic cut the album cycle short, forcing the band into hiatus.

In the years since, Biro and bandmate Michael Ticar have collaborated with Juno Award–winning producer Mike Tompa, writing music born from the tail end of addiction and carried into sobriety. Now four years sober and working in peer support within the touring community, Biro says the band's return feels less like a comeback and more like a reckoning - a chance to speak plainly about addiction, mental health, and the danger of freezing people at their worst moments.

'Receptivity' is a triumph of the human experience. It is a story of a man who understands the depths of his own shadow, unafraid to face the thunder of his past. In a society obsessed with division and virtue signalling, the three friends have created something inextricably tied to challenging the status quo. An album meant to tell the story of a man willing to stand in front of the world and acknowledge his brokenness and its impact without blame. A man tired of division and anger. A man who is changed for the better.

Selfish Things Is:

Alex Biro

Michael Ticar

Receptivity Tracklist

1. Intro

2. Plant The Seed

3. Sunlight

4. Violence

5. Effigy

6. Cracks

7. Liability

8. Mugshot

9. Eye For An Eye

10. Outro

Photo Credit: Eden Graham



Photo Credit: Eden Graham

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 14 Hrs 38 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me