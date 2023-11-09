Selett Releases New Single 'Marionette'

Selett releases the breathtaking homage to oppression, “Marionette,” the first track off of her upcoming self-titled EP.

Selett explains: I wrote this song on the toilet out of the exasperation of what I feel different ideologies can drum up by the way of evils. I believe in love and not martyrdom. The puppeteering of people is something I've always found mind boggling. I was very pained writing this. I'm not an activist and have no interest in speaking on that as I write from a solemn place. This song is authentic to that kind of self expression.

In the depths of a basement apartment nestled within New York City's East Village, Selett diligently scrawls her thoughts upon a crowded canvas of paper. Amidst a landscape littered with cigarette remnants, a scattered ensemble of musical instruments, and an assortment of pens and journals, she gently sweeps a stray, golden curl from her eyes, pausing in contemplation before weaving another verse. In this moment, one would scarcely divine her extraordinary gift.

Yet, as Selett carves out a niche amidst her couch, cocooned in a labyrinth of books and fragments of paper, she reaches for a six-stringed oracle and undergoes a transformation. In just a few eloquent notes, Selett becomes transcendent, and the transformation is astonishing and entire.

The thoughts she had laboriously penned mere moments ago—scribblings on thwarted romance, feelings of alienation, and the discordant, misfiring desires of love—morph from the common anguish of a twenty-something into Selett's archetypal masterpiece; ancient pain reconfigured into seductively fresh music. A soul-stirring, melancholic ballad emerges, delivering the sensation of a first kiss, both surprisingly new and hauntingly familiar.

As Selett continues to play, she transports us to a realm beneath the smoky spell of her voice. All the while, she effortlessly accomplishes the miraculous feat of making her story our own; each plucked string becoming a resonant chord within our hearts.

Finally, Selett completes her composition, gently places the guitar aside, and a girl named Ashley inquires, "So, did it suck?”

Photo credit: David Terranova