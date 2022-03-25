Sebastian Javier Releases New Single 'Pretend'

Argentina-born and Toronto-based singer, songwriter, and personality Sebastian Javier has unveiled his new single entitled "Pretend". The song is available to stream and download starting today via Elektra Records. Watch an accompanying official music video for the track below.

"'Pretend' captures the feeling between denial and acceptance. A relationship is over, but the feelings remain," Sebastian says of the song. "I went through a tough breakup and this song helped me open my eyes to the importance of being honest with myself about how I was feeling. There is a certain point where we need to meet our emotions and say, 'Hey, it's okay to feel this way'. As I've grown I've gotten better at being more emotionally open with myself, and it's incredible how much it can help," he shares.

"Pretend" marks Sebastian's first new music of the year and sets the stage for much more to come. Sebastian closed out 2021 with his first-ever holiday song "Christmas Time." Poptized proclaimed, "This latest track gets us excited for what Sebastian has in store for us next. He's an act you definitely do not want to miss." "Christmas Time" arrived on the heels of Sebastian's single "Day at a Time". Inspiring critical applause, Teen Vogue praised, "With a sweet melody and reassuring vocals served over an acoustic beat, Sebastian reminds us that the only way to get through anything is to take it one day at a time."

Sebastian Javier initially announced his signing to Elektra Records in an exclusive interview with Billboard, and released his major label debut single "Bad For Me" alongside an official music video. Upon its release, the track received praise from People en Espanol, Univision, and more. He then unveiled his next single "Crystal Ball". Following its release, Sweety High featured Sebastian as their Man Crush Monday and praised, "Sebastian Javier is one rising musical artist and social media star who must be on your radar in 2021.

Sebastian has all the makings of global pop's new leading man, and his latest releases set the stage for much more new music to come. Stay tuned for more from Sebastian Javier soon.

Watch the new music video here: