Sebastian Javier Releases Bilingual Companion Singles 'Day at a Time' & 'Un Dia a La Vez'

Argentina-born and Toronto-based singer, songwriter, and personality Sebastian Javier has returned with two brand new bilingual companion singles "Day at a Time" and "Una Dia a la Vez". Both tracks are available to stream and download starting today.

"Day at a Time" and "Un Dia a la Vez" embody Sebastian's overarching message of optimism. "It's a reminder to take everything one day at a time and focus on right now," he said in a statement. "Wake up every day and start fresh."

Sebastian's recent bilingual releases present a 360-degree picture of his artistry, and his scorching signature style steeped in both pop and Latin. He adds, "I was making songs that truly felt like they were mine. I could be versatile and show my Argentinian side and my Canadian side. Since I love pp music, I thought, 'Why can't we do it in Spanish?'"

Listen to "Day at a Time" here:

Listen to "Una Dia a la Vez" here: