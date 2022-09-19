Seattle Indiepop Trio Cozy Slippers Debut Second Single 'Haunting Her'

Cozy Slippers announce their return with the release of their self titled debut album on Kleine Underground Schallplatten (vinyl) and Subjangle (CD) on October 14th, 2022.

The First single from the album is "Nobody Knows Me, Anyhow", a love letter to alienation. A trapped narrator finds solace in knowing that anonymity makes space possible.

"I Can't Keep You Safe" is an eerie jangler that addresses major pandemic fear - that protecting loved ones was not possible.

Previously Cozy Slippers released the 7" "A Million Pieces" (Kleine Underground Schallplatten 2019), and two EPs: 'Postcards' (Jigsaw Record 2018) and 'Late Night In Summertime' (self-released 2017).

In 2019, the band toured the UK, including an appearance at the Cambridge Indiepop All-dayer.

The band largely recorded the album themselves, and it was mixed by Dylan Wall (Versing, Great Grandpa, and High Sunn) and mastered by Paul Gold (The Chills, Allah-lahs).

Listen to the new single here: