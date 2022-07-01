Sean Kingston Is Back With Afrobeat Pop Track 'Rihanna' (Umbrella)

Multi-platinum Artist and Songwriter Sean Kingston has released his newest track, 'Rihanna; (Umbrella) via Eyes Above Water/Empire. The Afro-Beat fused with Reggae Pop track, produced by Ape Drums (who is 1/3 of the DJ/Production trio Major Lazer) is available for download and streaming on all DSPs Here. Kingston's 'Rihanna' (Umbrella) affirms his rightful place as one of the leading voices on the world music scene.

Kingston remains committed to supporting African and Island-based artists and designers and as such much of Sean's clothing on "The Road To Deliverance Tour" has been designed exclusively by Modisch founder, Liberian Designer Tay Gaye.

'Rihanna' (Umbrella) is the latest offering from Sean Kingston's highly anticipated new studio album 'Road to Deliverance' scheduled for release later this year. Grounded in an powerful base of Afro-island percussion, and elevated by Sean's strong Jamaican edge and flavour 'Rihanna' (Umbrella) is an undeniably infectious tune, showcasing Sean Kingston's musical evolution and offering an exciting glimpse at what is to come for his global fans.

'Rihanna' (Umbrella) arrives on the heels of an array of amazing music creations Sean has been working on in the studio during the pandemic. His next chapter of music will be some of the most innovative music he's ever released while still capturing the massive hits he's written like Jason Derulo's " Whatcha Say" Iyaz's "Replay" and Fergie's "Big Girls Don't Cry". Not to mention countless other hit records Kingston has written for himself and other A-list artists.

During the pandemic "Amore e Capoeira" a song Kingston teamed up with Takagi & Ketra and Giusy Ferreri as artist and writer went 3 times certified platinum and his critically acclaimed collaborations with country stars Seaforth on "Queen of Daytona Beach" is on the rise. Kingston has been making major collabs with Chris Brown, NBA YoungBoy, Rema, Ella Mae, Trippie Red, Swae Lee, Tory Lanez, Fivio Foreign, Wande Cole and other amazing artists. "The Road to Deliverance" album will be a who's who of today's most impactful and relevant artist.

"As a musician, when you create, something special happens, so many people from the islands or Africa, from these tiny places, have created such great creative impact, but many have not gotten their shot. I wanted to honour them, my vision after hearing the beat was about creating a world that's safe for everyone and keeping the people you love protected whether I'm taking my girl shopping, or hanging with family, everyone is welcome under my umbrella", stated Kingston.

Having sold more than 12.5 million tracks to date, the Jamaican raised but Miami born artist Sean Kingston is one of the biggest contemporary pop stars of the past two decades, a chart-topping, award-winning, multi-platinum melody maker whose remarkable body of work (spanning 3 studio albums, 21 singles, 14 Billboard hits, 2 mixtapes, and several sold out world tours) has defined what we come to call Island Pop.

Amassing billions of streams across all platforms- including over 240 million streams via Spotify in 2020 alone, and +1.3 billion views on YouTube, Kingston's fans have long awaited a new solo project from the artist. Throughout his remarkable career, Sean Kingston has collaborated with a truly incredible selection of chart-topping artists, everyone from: Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, and Chris Brown to Wiz Khalifa, Natasha Bedingfield, Fergie, Wale, Yo Gotti, 2 Chainz, Tiesto, and Rich the Kid to name just a few.

Sean Kingston took the music scene by storm at sixteen with his #1 Billboard Hot 100 (in 21 countries) breakout hit "Beautiful Girls". Sean remains one of only a few artists to debut with a #1 single on Hot 100 and follow up with a platinum selling first single on his second album. After the success of "Beautiful Girls", Sean went on to have fourteen songs on the Billboard Hot 100, 5-platinum singles as an artist and 3-platinum singles as a writer for Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo and Iyaz.

Kingston proved himself to be one of the game's headlining heavyweights not just in the studio but through his live performances, participating in World Tours alongside super-stars: Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and Chris Brown.

One of the most recognised pop stars in the world, Sean Kingston has been featured in countless magazines articles and performed around the world including on: Jimmy Kimmel, The Today Show, Live with Kelly and Michael, Dancing with the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance, America's Got Talent, BET's 106 & Park, Teen Choice Awards, Much Music Awards, and Latin Grammy Awards in addition to successful endorsement partnerships with Beats by Dr. Dre, Lamborghini, Gucci, Cîroc, and Monster Energy.

Listen to the new single here: