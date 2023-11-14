Sea Ray Release New Single 'Stripmine Skyline'

New York City chamber rock sextet Sea Ray will release a 20th anniversary edition of their acclaimed sophomore album, Stars at Noon, December 1 via Bodan Kuma Records.

The edition includes a first-ever vinyl pressing, painstakingly remastered by Fred Kevorkian (The White Stripes, The National), and coincides with the digital release of two newly-recorded tracks that were fan favorites of the band's live set. The new recordings were produced by the band and mixed by longtime collaborator Peter Katis (Death Cab for Cutie, The National, Interpol). Pre-order Stars at Noon here.

Last month Sea Ray shared the first of those two tracks, “Lashes.” Today they have released the second, “Stripmine Skyline,” along with a video featuring vintage footage of the band in the studio, on tour and on stage.

Sea Ray will return to the stage to celebrate, December 2 at the Knitting Factory. The show will be their first live performance since 2005. [Purchase tickets here].

Discussing the track, guitarist Greg Zinman stated, "I think 'Stripmine Skyline' encapsulates everything that Sea Ray does well—it's a mini-epic with soaring melodies, intricate rhythms, righteous anger, and a sonic freakout for the ages.”

Keyboardist Jeff Sheinkopf added, “‘Stripmine Skyline' is one of my absolute favorite songs to play live and I'm excited that we finally captured it on record the way it was meant to be heard. It's a roller coaster of sound that goes off the rails in all the right ways."

Sea Ray materialized from the depths of a Brooklyn basement in 1997, inspired by echoes of classic psychedelia, '90s shoegaze, space rock, the British Invasion, and the spring-coil reverbs in their amps. Over time, the band's instrumentation grew to include cello, electric piano and synthesizers, turning Sea Ray into a small chamber rock group with a dense, layered, moody sound.

After recording a self-released debut album in 1997, Sea Ray released a follow-up EP in 1999, with the help of producers Tobin Sprout (Guided by Voices) and Katis. In 2003, the band released their highly acclaimed sophomore album, Stars at Noon on esteemed NYC indie label The Self-Starter Foundation.

Produced by Katis and Pete Min (Longwave), the album was an instant college and indie radio staple, receiving heavy airplay on stations like Seattle's KEXP, LA's KCRW, and Ohio's legendary WOXY (where it reached #1), and garnering rave reviews around the world. Rolling Stone called it, "a gorgeous, bursting collection of rock songs," while Time Out NY hailed its, "heart-stopping melodic beauty."

Following extensive touring with artists such as The Church, The Stills, Longwave, and Metric, as well as dates with the Walkmen, Interpol, the New Pornographers, and Yo La Tengo, the band - Zinman, Sheinkopf, cellist Anne Brewster, drummer Colin Brooks, bassist I-Huei Go, and guitarist/vocalist Jordan Warner - went on indefinite hiatus in 2005. For one night, Sea Ray will bring back that magic to the stage, and with the return of Stars at Noon, remind the world why that moment in time was, and remains, so special.