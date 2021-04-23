Scout Durwood Releases 'Luv U Like' Single

Blue Élan Recording artist, SCOUT DURWOOD, has released a new song/video for "Luv U Like" from her forthcoming EP and video comedy series, Comedy Electronica Vol. 2, set to be released digitally June 25, 2021. Her video, the second in the series, premieres today on YouTube.

Videos for this new series were all shot during the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant various approaches to staying safe and improvising. Durwood explains, "I shot this video with my quarantine pod, "Luv U Like" was a sprint! We were up against a hard deadline in the middle of the December Covid surge. There was a lot of tricky math to try to turn something in without jeopardizing anyone's health. Low budget video shoots are always an adventure, but COVID videos are a beast of their own. Shooting these videos during COVID was a huge shift in perspective."

A seasoned cabaret singer, SCOUT released her debut studio album, Take One Thing Off, with Blue Élan Records in 2017. Based on her original music, Take One Thing Off developed into a twenty-two episode digital series combining music videos and narrative sketches, recounting the story of Scout's life as the existential odyssey that it is.

The series was nominated for a Streamy Award for "Best Indie Series," within the Indie Series Category at the 9th annual Streamy Awards this past December. The series has now amassed over 200,000 views on YouTube.

Prior to the pandemic, SCOUT hosted a monthly 'Everybody GoGo' neo-cabaret variety show/dance party. Each event featured some of the biggest names in musical and alt-comedy, variety, drag, magic, and burlesque, taking place on the second Tuesday of every month at The Virgil LA.

SCOUT is a Los Angeles-based comedian. She starred in MTV's scripted comedy series Mary + Jane as well as Oxygen's Funny Girls, a docu-series following the lives of six female stand-up comedians. She has also guested on Jonathan Van Ness' hit Funny or Die comedy series Gay of Thrones.

