Scottish Punks Cold Years Release New Single 'Kicking and Screaming'

Aberdeen, Scotland trio Cold Years have released their brand new single, "Kicking and Screaming," a ragged and rousing anthem about leaving toxicity behind in one's life in the pursuit of better living.

"There's so many times in my life I've been in bad situations and just couldn't see a way out," frontman Ross Gordon said. "But now I'm in a much more positive place. It's fight or flight - you have to take chances and do what's best for you."

"Kicking and Screaming," "Headstone" and "Home" are the first new songs from the band since the release of their acclaimed debut album, Paradise (Sept 2020), a sarcastic snarl aimed at the band's remote hometown that bursts from the speakers with a "clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose" spirit. Echoing the infamous, despairing "it's se being Scottish" rant made by protagonist Renton in Irvine Welsh's 1993 novel Trainspotting, the near-nihilistic take on the town where Gordon was born went further still, almost three decades and a generation later.

The album saw support from the likes of NPR Music, SPIN, Guitar World, Alternative Press, American Songwriter, FLOOD, BBC Radio 1, Rock Sound, Upset, as well as Kerrang! who listed the album in their Top 50 of 2020.

