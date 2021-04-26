School of X Shares Live Session for 'Away'

In early 2020, things were looking up for School of X's Rasmus Littauer. The first single from his debut album Armlock was out, he had just played first Danish headline tour, and he was ready to hop on the plane for gigs in London and the U.S. at SXSW.

You know the rest of the story by now: School of X's debut album Armlock came out while Littauer was forced to stay in. But instead of hanging his head, Rasmus Littauer, who has a habit of isolating himself while working on his music, took off to his childhood home in the Danish countryside.

After six weeks alone and soon after the release of his debut album, Rasmus Littauer came back to Copenhagen with the songs for his sophomore album Dancing Through the Void already under his arm.

The first single "Away" has just been released on April 16, and today a special live version of the song is being released as part of Brodie Sessions On Tour. It was recorded in the house of Richard Winther (1926-2007), artist and founder of the esteemed Copenhagen-based experimental art school Ekskolen (The School of X), the namesake for Littauer's band name.

Rasmus Littauer talks about the collaboration with Brodie Sessions: "It's a dream to be allowed into Richard Winther's house, and when Brodie Sessions comes out with a professional film crew shooting on analog 16mm, then everything just goes up to a higher level."

Equally moody as the music video for "Away," the live session offers a taste of Littaer's alluring stage presence and broody charisma that we can't wait to see more of on his Danish tour.

Photo Credit: Soeren Lynggaard