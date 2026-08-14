Scarlet House Releases Intimate New Single BLOW YOUR HIGH

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Scarlet House, the one-man shoegaze project, has released BLOW YOUR HIGH, an acoustic-driven single that serves as the final preview before his debut album, ANGELS. The song pairs hazy vocals with sparse acoustic guitar to capture the quiet unraveling of a relationship nearing its end.

'Blow Your High' strips Scarlet House's sound down to its most intimate form, pairing hazy vocals with little more than the warmth of an acoustic guitar. The song captures the bittersweet realization of watching a relationship fade away, while trying to hold onto what remains. Its lyrics lean into love as a fleeting high, balancing tenderness and melancholy with honesty as Scarlet House reflects on the relationship's inevitable end. The result is a vulnerable, quietly immersive track that feels suspended between closeness and impending heartbreak.

'This was the last one I wrote for the album, one of my favorites as well,' reveals Scarlet House. 'You know the cliche analogy of love being a drug, I wanted to zero in on that a little more. It's about that feeling you get when you look at someone who may be naive that the relationship is failing. It's a weird emotion because you love this person and never want to see them in pain but you can see the end.'

The follow-up to his 2024 release, Homecoming, which solidified his place as one of the artists redefining the genre, Angels finds Scarlet House bolder, more reflective, and wearing his heart on his sleeve. The record serves as a deeply introspective exploration of love, loss, memory, and the quiet devastation of change through a genre-blending lens.

The first single, 'Cherish,' set the tone for what fans can expect with a grungy track about enjoying the moment, even if it won't last. Further singles 'Running Out Of Time' and 'Made For You' continue to peel back the layers of Angels, offering more vulnerable glimpses into his evolving perspective of relationships and the fleeting nature of connection.

Across the album's 14 tracks, Scarlet House captures the fragile evolution of relationships, from the intoxicating rush of connection on tracks like 'With You' and 'Fly' to the slow unraveling and complex emotions that surface throughout songs like 'Oceans,' 'Who We Were,' and 'Chemtrails.' Wrapped in hazy guitars, atmospheric production, and no-holds-barred lyricism that feels both intimate and universal, the album leans into themes of nostalgia, emotional dependency, and the fear of letting go, while still finding beauty in fleeting memories. Angels showcases Scarlet House's signature expansive, emotionally charged soundscapes, offering a freshman record that feels like replaying memories through a blurred late-night drive.

Angels Tracklisting

Start

With You

Fly

Cherish

Oceans

Who We Were

Heart to Heart

Running Out Of Time

Angels

Blow Your High

Made For You

Chemtrails

Asheville

End

2026 has already been an exciting year for Scarlet House. He kicked off the summer with a US tour supporting Violent Vira followed by a June run supporting Flawed Mangoes. In July, he took the stage at Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, as well as treated fans to a special acoustic performance at Emo Nite's Camp Emo Nite tent at the festival. On August 29th, he'll perform a special album release show in his hometown of Charlotte, NC, and he'll return to the Warped stage in November for the festival's Orlando, FL date.

Scarlet House Live Dates

August 29 - Charlotte, NC - The Abstractica

November 14-15 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour

Scarlet House, a 25-year-old one-man band from Charlotte, NC, has been making waves in the alternative music scene by transforming his personal experiences—including a battle with Stage 2 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and a childhood of homelessness—into raw, authentic songwriting that resonates with audiences worldwide. His narratives of trials and triumphs have independently garnered tens of millions of streams, bolstered by a strong TikTok presence and notable collaborations with Amira Elfeky and Flawed Mangoes. Recognized by rock figures such as Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit and Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch, Scarlet House continues to build his influence with heartfelt storytelling and a devoted global following, highlighted by the release of his debut mixtape 'Homecoming' in the winter of 2024. Blending influences from the dark intensity of Deftones, The Cure, and Nirvana's grunge heritage with modern rap elements from Lucki and Destroy Lonely, he has forged a nostalgic yet distinctive sound. Following a 2025 in which he sold out debut headline shows in NYC and LA, completed a full North American small-cap room headline tour, and served as direct support for Jutes, Scarlet House is poised for further ascent with his debut album slated for release in 2026.

For more information on Scarlet House visit scarlethouse.co.

ANGELS is set to arrive as Scarlet House's debut full-length album, following his 2024 release HOMECOMING.

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