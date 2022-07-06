Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Saxophonist Lynn Riley & The World-Mix Share 'Head To The Sky'

The new album is available on Riley's website.

Jul. 6, 2022  

Philadelphia homegrown Jazz meets World-Music to inspire this collection of original compositions and distinctive classics. Lynn Riley and her band The World-Mix are known for melding captivating melodies with driving funk and world rhythms and their third release does not disappoint.

The new album cana be purchased here.

The lyrics of Keep Your Head Up To The Sky encourage us to embrace hope amid current circumstances of COVID, polarization or other forces. "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy" lauds the call and response of gospel, the healing of the blues, and connects us with the similarly tumultuous 1960's.

"She's a show stopper. She wails, she grooves, she swings. She plays with authority, with power, with soul." These are the words to describe Lynn Riley by Ron Avery of the Philadelphia Daily News. A powerful dynamo in a tiny package, Riley has been described more than once as the "Superwoman" of the sax.

"Mango Tango" promises romance, then entices us to get up and dance. "Resistance Matters" is a tribute to all willing to stand up for what is right, inspired by the 2018 Women's March.



