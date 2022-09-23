Savannah Ré Releases Sophomore EP 'No Weapons'

Award-winning Toronto R&B sensation Savannah Ré releases her eagerly anticipated sophomore EP No Weapons via Capitol Records. A collection of unapologetic testaments created during a period of self-reflection and discovery, No Weapons was written from the perspective of an ever-evolving woman brimming with confidence, clarity, and drive.

Featuring collaborations with breakout lyricist/emcee/producer Mez and R&B singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair and production from GRAMMY Award winners Boi-1da and Beat Butcha, GRAMMY Award nominee Jack Rochon, JUNO Award winner YogiTheProducer and fellow R&B artists RAAHiiM and Kevinshideout, No Weapons is a statement of a sophomore project.

The 6-track EP includes three brand-new songs along with previously released singles "About U", "Closure" and "Last One", the sensual collaboration with fellow Toronto artist Dylan Sinclair which has racked up over 3 million streams and was named a "top new R&B release" by VIBE.

The opening track, "Caution", sets the tone for the EP as Savannah steps into her power and warns in her smooth, effortless vocals, "Say you want a bitch like me / Think I'm bad news, I agree." Linking up with artist-producer Mez on "Bands" she's unapologetic in her confidence as her flawless tone caresses the beat and flexes, "I got these hoes twisted outta shape / I got these hoes bent up outta shape / To see a bitch winning / They're jumping off the ceiling."

Closing out No Weapons is the syncopated confrontation of "WTF", the focus track of the EP. Questioning love through a cloud of mistrust, Savannah channels her pain into reaffirmations of her self-worth as she shouts the last words of No Weapons, "I am that bitch!"

No Weapons reveals Savannah harnessing the vulnerability found throughout her award-winning 2020 debut EP Opia and further cements her as Toronto's fastest-rising R&B songstress.

Since teasing the project earlier this year, Savannah Ré has held the attention of culture tastemakers from Complex and HotNewHipHop to COLORS and ELLE Canada who profiled her for their September 2022 print issue.

Following her second historic JUNO Award win for her 2021 R&B love letter "24hrs", Savannah partnered with adidas Canada and Toronto Caribbean Carnival for their ON THE ROAD national campaign, has been named Spotify's EQUAL Canada Ambassador, performed on the main stage of the esteemed Toronto International Jazz Festival, was selected by Amazon Music for The New Black billboard and was named a Future of Black Music Artist by Apple Music.

Listen to the new EP here: