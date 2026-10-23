Savanna Ruth Releases Debut LP THE BASEBALL DIARIES via Easy Does It
The album was written during personal transformation as Ruth navigated the end of a long-term relationship and self-discovery.
Savanna Ruth has released her debut album The Baseball Diaries via Easy Does It Records. Produced by Scott Lucas (Local H) and Blake Smith, the LP was written during a period of enormous change, as she was navigating the end of a long-term relationship, exploring new lust and love, trying to understand herself outside of the life she had imagined for herself for so many years. Singles 'Queen's Gambit,' 'In Your Orbit,' 'Everything We Made,' and 'Bad Thoughts' have earned praise and support from The Luna Collective, Scummy Water Tower, Americana Highways, Loud Women, Chorus.fm, and more.
'As we wrote and recorded the album, baseball imagery and themes naturally found their way into the songs, so Scott suggested 'The Baseball Diaries,' and really encouraged me to lean into it. I like that it subtly evokes 'The Basketball Diaries' in the same way Liz Phair's 'Exile in Guyville' nodded to 'Exile on Main St.'—not as a direct imitation, but as a reference point that helps frame a deeply personal body of work.
The title can be interpreted as a subtle nod to 'The Basketball Diaries,' a film that stuck with me long after I first saw it. What resonated most wasn't the specific story itself, but the idea of documenting a formative chapter of your life with complete rawness and honesty—the mistakes, the obsessions, the addictions, the heartbreak, and the moments that end up defining who you become.'
Formerly writing music under the moniker Burr Oak, The Baseball Diaries is Savanna Ruth's debut release under her new name. The Baseball Diaries is out today via Easy Does It Records.
The Baseball Diaries - Tracklisting
1. Chickadoom
2. Everything We Made
3. Bad Thoughts
4. Creatures of Habit
5. Running Through Molasses
6. Queen's Gambit
7. Brand New
8. In Your Orbit
9. Jasmine, baby
10. Chickadoom (piano version)
About Savanna Ruth
Savanna Ruth is the new musical chapter of Chicago-based singer-songwriter Savanna Dickhut, formerly known for her work under the alias Burr Oak. Blending indie rock, confessional songwriting, and an undeniable melodic sensibility, Savanna Ruth creates songs that feel intimate, restless, and deeply lived-in.
The Baseball Diaries marks both a reintroduction and a turning point. Written in the aftermath of a major breakup and during a period of emotional and personal exploration, the record turns inward, tracing the complexities of desire, autonomy, attachment, and learning how to love without possession. Where her 2024 release Annabelle looked outward, these songs are rooted in radical honesty and self-examination.
Produced by Scott Lucas of Chicago rock band Local H, The Baseball Diaries introduces Savanna Ruth as an artist stepping fully into her own voice: raw, vulnerable, introspective, and unafraid of contradiction. Her breakout single 'Bad Thoughts' opens the door to this new era with an unapologetically honest look at longing, attraction, and the thoughts we usually keep to ourselves.
Photo Credit: Miles Kalchik
Photo Credit: Miles Kalchik
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