Savage Content Is The New Handle For Rebranded Original Music Site Savage Ticket

Savage Ticket, the enterprise founded in 2020 to develop and distribute fresh concepts in music, is being rebranded as SAVAGE CONTENT (wwws.savagecontent.io).

Founded in 2020 by entrepreneur and philanthropist Kent Savage with his son Adam, Savage Content is devoted to reimagining the way music is created, presented and enjoyed, offering a host of original projects that will explore American jazz and blues music in fresh, immersive, and interactive ways.

"Our new brand, Savage Content, defines our mission perfectly," said Kent Savage, the company's CEO. "We will create and present fresh, new video and audio content tailored for the ways today's consumers want to consume it-streaming on any device, anywhere, anytime."

Launched amid the coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered music venues internationally and drastically impacted the livelihoods of working musicians, Savage Content is devoted to giving back to the community. Last year, the Kent and Martha Savage Charitable Fund supported Guitars Over Guns, Pilot Light for Food Education and made generous donations to the non-profits the Jazz Foundation of America's and Artswave's COVID-19 Musicians' Relief Funds, which provided grants to musicians affected by the worldwide health crisis.

This year, the platform will again host the "How I Fell in Love With Jazz" video contest, which presented cash awards ($2,500 for first prize and $1,000 for second prize, with an additional 100 endearments of $100 to other entrants) for video diaries detailing jazz fans' initial involvement with the music. Entries to the 2020 contest were judged by a panel of top jazz talent: guitarist Al di Meola, NEA jazz master Dorthaan Kirk, vocalist Karrin Allison, tenor saxophonist Houston Person, and bassist Noriko Ueda.