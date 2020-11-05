Satellite Citi Premiere Video For 'Antibody'

Up-and-coming hard rock band Satellite Citi.

Up-and-coming hard rock band Satellite Citi have teamed up with Loudwire to premiere the powerful video for new single "Antibody." The song-featuring a collaboration with Crobot's Brandon Yeagley-is dedicated to the people of Armenia and brings awareness to the latest attacks on the Armenian people beginning in late September 2020, that have killed hundreds of innocent civilians and displacing thousands more.

Satellite Citi features drummer/vocalist Anna Gevorkian and guitarist Shaunt Sulahian, both Armenian-Americans born and raised in Los Angeles. Like many first-generation Armenians and children of immigrants, they have learned about the struggles their ancestors have faced and first launched their career in 2015 with the poignant track "Rock Bottom" to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

With the latest attacks against their home country-at a vulnerable time in 2020, amidst a global pandemic-the band partnered with their long-time director and fellow Armenian-American Rosie Geozalian to create a poignant video that spreads the message that Armenians are standing stronger than ever together and won't be silenced. The video features a range of symbolic imagery that connects with Armenian culture and history, and are further explained in Loudwire's story.

"Our track 'Antibody' lyrically is about overcoming obstacles and silencing your enemies, no matter how hard they might try to bring you down," says Anna and Shaunt. "We were honored to have Brandon Yeagley of Crobot sing on this track with us. His voice really brought the song together musically. The music video helps us connect the song back to our motherland, Armenia. With the recent war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and continuous war crimes happening to Armenian civilians, carried out by Azerbaijan and Turkey, we felt the need to let people know we are here, standing together, stronger than ever, and nothing will change that."

Adds director Rosie Geozalian, "We had already started working on the 'Antibody' video when I woke up one morning to reports of the attacks occurring in Artsakh and Armenia. As members of the Armenian diaspora, the tragedies taking place consumed our thoughts and emotions; the visuals shifted to reflect that. Creating the video for 'Antibody' became a way of processing the ongoing cultural trauma we face as Armenians, while paying homage to our brothers and sisters risking their lives to protect the motherland."

Brandon Yeagley of Crobot said this about his participation in the song and video: "We are all looking for a little extra boost in immunity right about now. Now, I'm no doctor but I know when Satellite Citi hit me up to be a part of their hard-hitting, slinky song 'Antibody' there was no hesitation. So come along for the ride-'cause if you ain't part of the cure, you're part of the disease!"

As part of the campaign for "Antibody," Satellite Citi has created a T-shirt with all proceeds being donated to the Armenia Fund. It's available for purchase here.

As well, the band has shared the following resources for those who wish to learn more about the attacks on Armenia and would like to act and donate.

Watch the video here:

