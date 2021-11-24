Sarantos Releases Hopeful Ballad And Calming Meditation Album

Chicago-based singer-songwriter Sarantos has released the single "I Feel You" and "Relaxation & Meditation, Vol. 1" in time for the Christmas season.

The classical instrumentation creates a warm and loving atmosphere, bathing you in light, while the religious undertone hushes your worries away.."- Sarantos

Just when one thinks they have Sarantos figured out, the prolific singer-songwriter from Chicago changes lanes and completely surprises his audience. From the country-laden hooks of his #1 international iTunes single, "Every Songwriter Needs To Spend Some Nights Here In Nashville" to the dance floor-pop beats of "EyeBANGing," and everywhere in between, Sarantos is not afraid to experiment with multiple genres. With his latest surprise releases, the enigmatic artist makes no exception.

On November 22nd, 2021, Sarantos issued two new releases, the hopeful Christian single, "I Feel You," and the new age album collection, "Relaxation & Meditation Vol. 1." Both releases are produced, arranged, and performed entirely by Sarantos.

"This Christian song is about a safe place that's always there for you. Here, there is hope," says Sarantos. "The slow, deliberate, gentle vibe is calming, and the vocals are raw and unfiltered. The classical instrumentation creates a warm and loving atmosphere, bathing you in light, while the religious undertone hushes your worries away..."