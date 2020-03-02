Sarah Siskind's Long-Awaited Ninth Album, 'Modern Appalachia', Out April 17

Critically acclaimed North Carolina-based singer/songwriter Sarah Siskind will release Modern Appalachia, her first full-length album in nine years, on April 17. The video for the album's first single, "In The Mountains," debuts today.

"This is the first song I wrote when I moved back East after 14 years in Nashville, originally to rural Virginia for three years before settling in North Carolina," says Siskind. "When writing this song, I let go of all thought process and just channeled what I felt being back in an environment where mountains, water, and nature-based quality of life are paramount. This song has become an anthem for me, for my return to the Southeast, my faith, and my need to discover who I am as a complete human."

Featuring 12 original compositions, Modern Appalachia explores Siskind's relationship with her home state of North Carolina, with herself and the inherent dichotomy of the phrase "Modern Appalachia" in these current times. Each song digs deeper into her questions, fears, and realizations to reveal the rawness, earthiness and spiritual depth of the region that built her foundation.

Produced by Siskind and recorded at Echo Mountain Recording Studios in Asheville, NC the album features Siskind (electric guitar, vocals), Mike Seal (electric guitar), Jeff Sipe (drums), Daniel Kimbro (bass) with special guest appearances by Bill Frisell (electric guitar) and harmony vocals by Rose Cousins, Justin Vernon, Julie Lee and Elizabeth Foster.

With songs recorded by Alison Krauss, Wynonna, Randy Travis, Madi Diaz, and countless others, Siskind built her musical career in Nashville. Her music found its way to television and has been heavily featured on the hit television show Nashville, as well as Pretty Little Liars, The Wire, Army Wives, Teen Mom 2, and Awkward. She has toured with Bonnie Raitt, Paul Brady, The Swell Season, and Bon Iver (Justin Vernon), who also covered her "Lovin's For Fools."

Since the release of her debut album, Words in the Air in 1995, Siskind has garnered rave reviews as "prodigiously talented with elegant deeply felt songs" (Paste). Subsequent releases include Six Songs of Mine EP (1999), Studio.Living.Room (2006), Say It Louder (2009), All Come Together Now EP (2010), Novel (2011), In The Mountains EP (2013), Covered (2002/2013), and New Traditions EP (2019), a collection of holiday songs.

SARAH SISKIND TOUR DATES

March 14 - Wake Forest Listening Room - Wake Forest, NC

April 24 - Isis Music Hall - Asheville, NC

April 25 - The Spinning Jenny - Greer, SC

April 29 - Club Passim - Cambridge, MA

April 30 - The Parlor Room - Northampton, MA

May 1 - Rockwood Music Hall - New York, NY

May 2 - Philadelphia Folk Song Society - Philadelphia, PA

May 14 - Barley's Taproom - Knoxville, TN

May 15 - 185 King Street - Brevard, NC

Modern Appalachia Tracklisting:

1. Me and Now

2. Modern Appalachia (feat. Bill Frisell)

3. Carolina (feat. Justin Vernon)

4. The One

5. In the Mountains

6. A Little Bit Troubled

7. Maybe There's Love Between Us

8. Danny

9. Punk Rock Girl

10. Porchlight (feat. Bill Frisell)

11. Rest in the River

12. I Won't Stop





