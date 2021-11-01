Sarah Elizabeth Haines Releases 'In The Morning'

Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Sarah Elizabeth Haines, released her latest, "In The Morning" via Glide Magazine who cheer that the song is an "infectious indie rocker." The dreamy, ethereal track is the second in a series of singles that the songwriter is releasing leading up to the debut of her sophomore LP, Castaway.

The new album is co-produced by Kevin Salem (Rachel Yamagata) and Haines and due in early 2022. In celebration of her new music, Haines will be performing at Rockwood Music Hall in New York City on November 7th before rejoining the national touring cast of Hamilton as the company's viola and violinist.

"Today Glide is excited to premiere Haines' new single 'In The Morning,' a song that demonstrates the fresh direction she is taking her sound in," the magazine enthuses. "With gritty guitar contrasting with her dreamy vocals, the song is an infectious indie rocker that finds Haines dwelling on long distance relationships. Backed by choir-like harmonies and a slow-building sense of drama, the song feels like it would easily be a radio hit during the 90s grunge and alternative era. Haines puts a unique touch on the song by layering in her own orchestration, adding a refined lushness to the music."

"'In the Morning' is a dreamy indie rock song about a long-distance relationship; it inhabits the space between waking and sleep where we allow ourselves to drift into what ifs and if onlys, while reality marches on," says the singer. "As someone who's been touring consistently (except Covid Times of course) since September 2017, any relationship inevitably becomes one of that constant push and pull of missing and longing and the rush of being reunited, and I wanted to explore the warmth of that space."

Sarah Elizabeth Haines was used to living in the harmonies, the lines outside of the spotlight. A classically trained violist and violinist, she plays both instruments in the touring production of Tony award-winning Hamilton (she's performed in over 800 shows of the musical) and the New York City-based contemporary classical chamber group Contemporaneous. Previously, she's toured with Les Misérables and Kansas City Choir Boy (featuring Courtney Love) and been a co-bandleader of Americana-folk band Bellehouse and a member of orchestral rock band Emanuel and the Fear.

With Castaway, her second full-length solo LP due in early 2022, Haines steps confidently into the center of the music of her own life. The 11-track album showcases Haines' impressive instrumental skills on viola, violin, guitar, arrangements, and production, as well as her sharp songwriting and strong singing - both on the melodies and harmonies.

Listen to the new single here: