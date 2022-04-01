Sarah Darling Releases New Single 'Hungover'

Sarah Darling today released "Hungover," the newest single from her forthcoming EP. The single is available worldwide on all streaming services here. The single will be accompanied by a music video featuring Darling.

"Hungover" was written on a visit to Los Angeles where Darling met with songwriter musicians Alvaro Rodriguez, Robert Russell, and Troy Scott, who had heard, and was inspired by, her mellifluous voice. Darling, in turn, was inspired by their Latin rhythms and sounds. "I get a healing, upbeat vibe from the L.A. sunshine. Combine that with the dynamic Latin influence that these talented musicians brought to our co-write, and the result is a feeling that the pain and disorientation of the break-up - as bad or worse than what you might get from a night of drinking - will pass. You can feel the healing through the sorrow, which is ultimately so hopeful," Darling describes.

"Hungover" is the fourth single Darling has released in the past six months. All four - "Waves," "Song Still Gets Me," "Pretender" and "Hungover" will be included on Darling's new EP, planned for release in the Spring of 2022. The EP will be her first new collection of songs since Wonderland, which was released in June 2019 and earned the #1 country album slot on the UK Official Country Charts that year. At the end of 2019 and throughout 2020, she released a series of classic covers for a project called The Campfire Sessions, which featured ballads by artists who were particularly influential to Darling's career, such as The Wreckers (Leave the Pieces), The Chicks (Cowboy Take Me Away) and Stevie Nicks (Dreams). Following this UK-based project, Darling returned to her long-time home in Nashville, where she reaffirmed her country roots with a new perspective.

The video for "Hungover," shot and produced by Tara Diiorio of Velvet Sky Films, captures the healing power of the California desert - how sunshine and the great outdoors can help a person come to terms with - and even move through - heartache and disappointment. Put it in a song, and it speaks to how music helps us find the positive energy to move through our pain," Darling offered.

Darling has developed a distinct, contemporary country sound by collaborating with writers and producers in Los Angeles, Nashville, and the UK. She has been attracting ever-larger audiences to her pure vocals and unique brand of country music with performances at C2C Berlin, C2C London, Nashville Meets London, and the Cambridge Folk Festival. She has over 25 million streams and over 90 appearances on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

She has appeared on [BBC Breakfast, BBC One Sunday Morning Live, iTV Weekend, TBS' Conan, FOX & Friends, HLN Morning Express with Robin Meade, ABC's The Bachelor, and Total Country TV.]* Called 'a sophisticated songwriter with a crisp, powerful voice' by The New York Times, Darling has been tagged 'Nashville's Darling' by Music City's Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Watch the new music video here: