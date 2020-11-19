Sara Evans Set for 3 Night Unique Virtual Concert Series with VYE

Multi-platinum, award-winning singer Sara Evans will be performing a live series of virtual full band concerts in partnership with VYE over three nights on December 10-12.

Each virtual date will have its own theme. The first show will include Sara's biggest hits including her five Number One radio singles, fan favorite album cuts, and many of her top 20 charting songs. The second night will feature all of the cover songs from her latest album, Copy That. Lastly, she will perform a virtual version of her annual Christmas concert tour named after her Holiday album, At Christmas. Each show will also include surprise special guests who will perform with Sara.

Tickets for each of the live virtual shows will start at $14.99 and are available to purchase immediately here , with special packages including exclusive merch bundles and VIP virtual meet & greets also available. A limited number of in-person tickets will be made available at a later date and attendees will be required to follow all appropriate COVID safety protocols including spaced seating, temperature checks, and wearing masks.

Fans can also catch Sara starring as "Belinda" in the upcoming Hallmark Channel movie, A Nashville Christmas Carol, which premieres November 21 at 8pm ET. In this country music twist on Charles Dickens' beloved holiday tale, Sara appears alongside fellow country stars Wynonna Judd, RaeLynn, and Kix Brooks. Check out a behind-the-scene sneak peek of Sara on set HERE.

