Sango Collaborator Huey Briss Lets Lyricism Shine in 'Redd Foxx' Visuals

Long Beach, CA lyricist Huey Briss has released his latest visuals for "Redd Foxx." The record was produced by Niko Beats, who is DJ Babu of Dilated Peoples and the Beat Junkies Crew's son. Huey's latest project Grace Park Gospel was released on December 11, 2020 and features production by Sango, who he has also toured with. In addition to music, Huey has been featured in brand campaigns for Huf, Playboy, Chinatown Market, Champion, the Hundreds, Cherry Los Angeles and more. His music has been featured in HypeBeast, Complex, Lyrical Lemonade, HotNewHipHop, OC Weekly, KCRW, and more.

"The record is my take on the 'medicine in the candy' method. Simple, clean visual with a song message sprinkled in. Also, an ode to a fallen legend who was deemed a late bloomer, something all artists can take from," explains Huey Briss about the lyrics and video for "Redd Foxx."

Huey Briss is an independent emcee and songwriter who hails from Grace Park, Long Beach, California. Briss released his debut project, Sidekick Files Pt. 1 in 2017 and has since released two bodies of work; Black Wax (2018) and his latest Grace Park Gospel (2020).

As a well-respected native of Long Beach, Briss puts on for his city in both his music and merch. He collaborated with his best friend and renowned artist, Rex of T-Rex Global, on the album art and upcoming merch release for Grace Park Gospel. The album was created during the global pandemic and features production by Sango, Niko Beats and Budgie and is a transparent update into Huey's life since his last release.

In 2019 Briss toured Japan with FreshJive and fellow Long Beach rapper Seafood Sam, and in early 2020 he headed out on the Quiet Storm tour with Sango. Alongside the FreshJive run, you've probably seen Briss featured in some of your favorite brand campaigns including Huf, Playboy, Chinatown Market, Champion, the Hundreds, Cherry Los Angeles and more.

There are no limits to what Briss, aka Briss Don't Miss, is capable of-and he's just warming up. Stay tuned for the new merch dropping very soon and keep up with all of his new music set to release in 2021 via brissdontmiss.com.

