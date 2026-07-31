SUNTWIST to Release New Single Man I Wanna Be

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SUNTWIST has released a new single titled Man I Wanna Be, a track centered on the experience of seeing oneself reflected through another person's perspective. The release marks what the band describes as one of its most defining songs to date, combining nostalgic influences with a modern musical sensibility.

College indie rock band SUNTWIST returns to the scene with their latest single, 'Man I Wanna Be,' a warm, wistful track that captures the divide between how you see yourself and how the people who love you see you. This release feels raw and genuine, resulting in a lived-in quality rather than an overly polished sheen. 'Man I Wanna Be' is available now on all streaming platforms.

'Man I Wanna Be' instantly infects the listener with vibrant, vintage-inspired sounds, creating an atmosphere that feels unguarded and approachable as it contemplates the bittersweet gap between self-perception and the unwavering perspective of those who love us. Opening with shimmering electric guitars and emotionally charged vocals, the track immediately establishes an intimate yet anthemic indie rock sound. In the band's own words, 'This track felt like a breath of fresh air for us. It plays on the contrast of how you see yourself and the version of you that others see and rely on. It became a turning point for our writing and would later go on to shape our identity as a band.' The single also signifies the first time that each member truly honed in on their role within the creative process, unlocking a new sense of chemistry and elevating the band's dynamic moving forward. With lyrics like 'But in your eyes / I see the man I want to be / And he's standing right in front of you' and 'Oh darling, I'll never understand you / Why you'd leave me on the line / Why you'd leave me out to dry,' the song embodies the push-and-pull between admiration and heartbreak, blurring self-doubt with expressive vulnerability. Sonically, the track builds on a spacious, reverb-heavy alternative foundation, carried by driving rhythms and a sense of growing sentimental intensity. Bringing additional depth to the song's rich sonic landscape, 'Man I Wanna Be' features guitar work from Grant Baker, lead guitar by Nathan Dilla, bass from Isaac Morrison, soaring vocals from Logan Mullert, and driving drums from Braden Kotzin. The track was engineered by Zorin McGuire, mixed by Ryan Buckland, and recorded at Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences (instrumentals) and TrackPharm (vocals).

Born on a sweltering spring day in 2024 in a sun-drenched dorm room tucked away in Phoenix, Arizona, SUNTWIST emerged when bandmates first crossed paths and began forming a shared creative vision. Though none of the members were originally from Arizona, the city became an unexpected breeding ground for their retro-leaning, sun-soaked sonic identity rooted in nostalgia, youth, and human connection. Their name reflects this ethos: blending different backgrounds, influences, personalities, and styles and twisting them together into something entirely new. Drawing from the raw vibe and distinct personality of The Strokes, the textured, atmospheric production styles of Djo and Tame Impala, and the lived-in, dynamic energy of Flipturn and Arcy Drive, their soundscape coalesces into something that feels both familiar and refreshingly reimagined. Since their debut, SUNTWIST has carved out a growing place within Phoenix's indie rock community, pairing a steady stream of releases with electrifying live performances at venues such as Crescent Ballroom, Valley Bar, The Rebel Lounge, The Nile, and Last Exit Live. With each release, the band continues to expand its audience while cementing its reputation as one of Arizona's rising indie rock bands.

This track marks a turning point in SUNTWIST's career as they continue to reimagine and refine a sound rooted in memory, passion, vibrance, and emotional depth. 'Man I Wanna Be' is available now on all major streaming platforms. Keep in touch with their journey on Instagram @SUN.TWIST, TikTok @SUNTWISTband, and YouTube @SUNTWISTmusic.

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