San Gabriel releases new single and video Beside Me

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San Gabriel has released a new single and video, 'Beside Me,' on Seattle-based nonprofit label Share It Music. The track follows September's Adult Onset Goth EP and debuted at Glide Magazine. 'Beside Me' is available on all streaming platforms.

In support of Share It Music's mission, a portion of proceeds from the single will be donated to San Gabriel's chosen charity, HAAM (Health Alliance for Austin Musicians), a nonprofit providing access to affordable healthcare for Austin's working musicians. For more information visit myhaam.org.

On the song, the band's James Bookert says:

'I'm always playing around with new styles since I spend the majority of my time at home writing and recording music. I began writing this song at the beginning of the Goth Babe tour in September.

Generally, my approach to writing and releasing music involves going back and forth over small decisions and spending a ton of time in the mixing process. After having a conversation with Griff (Goth Babe), I decided I wanted to try something different. There was something about the raw nature of this song that I really liked and felt served it well.

So I mixed and mastered it myself and decided to release it on the last day of the Goth Babe/Foster the People tour, October 23, which is also my birthday.'

James Bookert started San Gabriel as a creative side project while working at a liquor store in Austin, Texas. What began as occasional banjo playing between tours with his former band Whiskey Shivers evolved into a synth-pop project built on dreamy textures and infectious melodies.

'Beside Me' follows San Gabriel's 2025 debut album, Nights and Weekends, and September's Adult Onset Goth EP. Blending dreamy synths, washy guitars, and hook-filled melodies, Bookert's sound pairs '80s nostalgia with modern indie pop. With 'Beside Me,' Bookert continues to expand that sound while embracing a more immediate, hands-on approach to production.

In addition to touring the U.S. with San Gabriel, Bookert performs as a keyboardist, singer, and guitarist with Goth Babe. San Gabriel's work caught the attention of Sub Pop Publishing for licensing and sync opportunities and their music has also appeared in Wayfinders and Love Island USA.

Photo Credit: Kassy Balli



Photo Credit: Kassy Balli

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