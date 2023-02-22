San Cisco Return with Brand New Single 'Lost Without You'

San Cisco return with their brand new single "Lost Without You," the first release off their forthcoming fifth studio album out the second half of 2023 and the first original track from the Fremantle-trio since their 2020 album Between You & Me.

To celebrate the release, San Cisco have also revealed a vintage-inspired, Bonny & Clyde-esque music video to compliment the new single, which follows the story of a couple dangerously in love and on the run.

Recorded between Fremantle & LA, "Lost Without You" is a collaboration with producer James Ireland (Pond, Cuco) and the first taste of what's to come from the ongoing collaboration for their forthcoming album. The track was also mixed by Grammy award winning engineer Neal H. Pogue (Steve Lacy, Tyler The Creator, Outkast).

Balancing a shimmering indie-pop sound with candour-driven lyricism, San Cisco explain, "'Lost Without You' is about the work that needs to go into a relationship. It isn't always sunshine and rainbows. It takes a conscious effort to make things work. We can also forget how important someone is to us and all the meaningful history and challenges that come with a longer relationship. 'You're my best friend and I wouldn't want to do this with anyone else, but f it's hard sometimes.'"

Coming back with a bang, San Cisco have also revealed the official music video for "Lost Without You," following a Bonnie & Clyde inspired storyline of a couple on the run, perfectly encapsulating the theme of the new single - that love can be a dangerous game. "We had a ball filming this 'Bonnie and Clyde' inspired clip in Ipswich," the band explain.

"We worked with Levi Strauss Cranston and a brilliant team of creatives over three days in the Queensland heat to bring you this gem inspired by 60's new wave cinema and B Grade spy/detective films of the same era. Scarlett loved playing a sexy double agent!"

The new single and video follows San Cisco's recent exciting live show announcements. The band will be hitting the stage at the Supercars Newcastle 500 and the 2023 Formula 1 Grand Prix in Melbourne this March. Topping it off, they will also be joining the lineup of Adelaide's Vintage Vibes, WA's SummerSalt Festival, Darwin's Bass In The Grass and Bali's 2023 Dream Machine Festival.

Hailing from Fremantle, Western Australia, throughout their illustrious ten-year career indie-pop three-piece San Cisco have become one of Australia's most successful independent artists amassing multiple accolades.

Garnering millions of streams and critical acclaim through the release of four studio albums, San Cisco have toured the world selling out headline shows and appearing at festivals such as Splendour In The Grass, Lollapalooza, Reading & Leeds and many more. Over Summer 2022/23, the band took their live set to the national Wine Machine Festival, Beyond The Valley Festival and NYE In The Park.

San Cisco's fourth studio album Between You and Me (released late 2020) - an album two years and at least one sadly remembered love affair in the making - reached top three in the ARIA Album Charts and featured leading Hottest 100 charting singles "When I Dream," "Skin", festival anthem "Reasons" and "On The Line". After a run of rescheduled and cancelled shows over the past two years, San Cisco's spirits are high as ever as they wrap up recording sessions for their fifth studio album out later this year.

Watch the new music video here: