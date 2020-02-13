San Cisco Announces FLAWS EP & Worldwide Headline Tour

Today, indie-pop three-piece San Cisco - Jordi Davieson, Joshua Biondillo, and Scarlett Stevens - return with "Reasons," the latest single from their upcoming 4-song EP Flaws (out March 27 via Nettwerk Records).

Listen below!

With added production and mixing from Chris Coady (Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Beach House, Grizzly Bear), "Reasons" is an affirmation to someone you love that sharing even the darkest side of oneself will bring healing. The song delves into the complicated part of relationships but delivered in the band's signature style of catchy, summery pop.

"This song is about letting the person you love know that you feel their pain and it's ok to be vulnerable. We make mistakes all the time, but we can heal the fractures in our relationships with communication and trust. The sentiment is not about dismissing the pain but about sharing it," says Davieson.

For the video, the band teams up with Melbourne-based Freya Esders (Oyster, i-D, VICE), the director behind the video for previous single "Skin." Filmed at the Coburg Town Hall in Melbourne, the video explores human character with Esders' signature style and cinematography.

To support the upcoming EP and off the back of 2019's sold-out Australian tour, the band announces a worldwide headline tour that begins with a hometown show for fans in Fremantle, Australia. The three-month tour will take them through seven countries, before wrapping things up in Austin, TX on July 16. North American dates below. For full details, please visit www.sancisco.com.

"Reasons" is available everywhere.

Tour Dates:

Tues June 16 San Diego CA @ Casbah

Thurs June 18 Constellation Room - Santa Ana CA @ Constellation Room

Fri June 19 Los Angeles CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Sat June 20 San Francisco CA @ Great American Music Hall

Mon June 22 Vancouver BC @ Fox Cabaret

Tues June 23 Seattle WA @ Columbia City Theater

Wed June 24 Portland OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Fri June 26 Salt Lake City UT @ Urban Lounge

Sat June 27 Denver CO @ Globe Hall

Tues June 30 Minneapolis MN @ 7th Street Entry

Wed July 1 Chicago IL @ Lincoln Hall

Thurs July 2 Detroit MI @ El Club

Fri July 3 Toronto ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Mon July 6 Cambridge MA @ The Sinclaire

Tues July 7 New York City NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

Thurs July 9 Philadelphia PA @ Johnny Brenda's

Fri July 10 Washington DC @ U Street Music Hall

Sun July 12 Nashville TN @ Basement East

Tues July 14 Dallas TX @ Club Dada

Wed July 15 Houston TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Thurs July 16 Austin TX @ Barracuda

Flaws EP Track List:

Flaws Reasons Skin Gone





