Samantha Fish to Embark On The Experience Hendrix 2024 Tour This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Samantha Fish is pleased to announce that she will be participating in The Experience Hendrix 2024 Tour taking place this Fall.

The dates that Samantha Fish will playing are confirmed thus far are Santa Rosa, CA on Sept 25 and Saratoga, CA on Sept 26.



Marshall and Fender have joined forces to bring you this exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets to some of the best seats in the house for select shows during the 2024 Experience Hendrix Tour. These very limited pre-sale tickets for select concerts go on sale Wed, April 24 at 10am (venue local time).

To witness this incredible musical experience firsthand from prime seats; use Promo Code "STRAT70" when you order your tickets online. Seating is limited, so act now.



The Artist Presale/Best Seats Promotion

Artist Presale: Wednesday, April 24th @ 10am local

Password: STRAT70

Local Presale: Thursday, April 25th @ 10am local

All Presales end: Thursday, April 25th @ 11:59pm local

Public On Sale: Friday, April 26th @ 10am local



The Experience Hendrix 2024 Tour celebrates the era when artists viewed each performance as a special interaction with their audience. It's a testament to Jimi Hendrix's 'Electric Church' concept. This tour, focusing on unique collaborations among the participating artists, offers a special experience for both performers and audiences. The tour will feature these artists performing their favorite Hendrix signature songs, including "Little Wing," "Fire," "Purple Haze," and "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)." The complete tour, to be announced, will feature Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Eric Johnson, Zakk Wylde, Dweezil Zappa, Taj Mahal, plus other special guests.



Samantha Fish, who joins the Experience Hendrix 2024 Tour, is a GRAMMY® nominated artist, whose music is a fusion of combustible riffs, visceral rhythms, and spine-tingling vocal work, a testament to her inner world. Samantha has been on a musical journey with her 2023 release, Death Wish Blues with collaborator, Jesse Dayton since December 2022. The pair have been on the road domestically and abroad since December 2022 supporting their Billboard Chart-topper, Death Wish Blues.



Death Wish Blues reaped tons of praise. Rolling Stone declared, "Jesse Dayton and Samantha Fish make the blues cool and current." At the same time, Saving Country Music called it "wild, rambunctious and loud. American Songwriter effused, "a powerful, spirited, and at times exuberant collaborative effort."



Before Death Wish Blues, Samantha released the critically acclaimed Faster (2021).The album uncovered new possibilities in Samantha's captivating sound, revealing her affinity for North Mississippi blues heroes like R.L. Burnside and wildly inventive iconoclasts like Prince. Faster followed her 2019 Rounder Records debut, Kill or Be Kind, produced by Grammy winner Scott Billington.



Growing up in Missouri, Fish first found her love of songwriting in her late teens, mining inspiration from Tom Waits and Leonard Cohen. Fish took up the guitar at age 15 and began seeking gigs by cold-calling countless local bars. "I used to open the phone book and call up every place in Kansas City, even if they didn't have live shows," she remembers. "I had maybe a three percent success rate, but eventually, I started filling up my calendar—if you put on a good enough show, word of mouth gets around." Over the years, Fish has maintained her reputation as a phenomenal live act and repeatedly turned out critically acclaimed albums, earning an ever-growing number of accolades.

2024 Experience Hendrix Tour.



The Artist Presale/Best Seats Promotion

Artist Presale: Wednesday, April 24th @ 10am local

Password: STRAT70

Local Presale: Thursday, April 25th @ 10am local

All Presales end: Thursday, April 25th @ 11:59pm local

Public On Sale: Friday, April 26th @ 10am local



TOUR DATES

Apr 25-------Atlanta, GA-----------------Variety Playhouse

Apr 26-------Jackson, MS---------------Duling Hall

Apr 27-------New Orleans, LA----------Fillmore - Delta Blues Explosion

May 2--------New Orleans, LA---------Saenger Theatre

May 2------- New Orleans, LA----------New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival



AUSTRALIA - May 16-25

Death Wish Blues featuring Jesse Dayton

May 16-------Sydney-----------------------Metro Theatre

May 17-------Broadbeach---------------Blues on Broadbeach

May 18-------Broadbeach---------------Blues on Broadbeach

May 21-------St Kilda---------------------Memo Music Hall

May 22------ Fremantle------------------Freo.Social

May 24------ Adelaide--------------------The Gov

May 25-------Melbourne-----------------Corner Hotel



FASTER TOUR

June 6--------Omaha, NE---------------The Astro Amphitheatre w/Buddy Guy

June 7--------Waite Park, MN----------The Lodge w/Buddy Guy

June 8--------Murphysboro, IL----------Shawnee Cave Revival



S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival - July 5-17

Featuring Slash, Warren Haynes Band, Eric Gales

July 5----------Bonner, MT----------------KettleHouse Amphitheater

July 6----------Airway Heights, WA-----Northern Quest Amphitheater

July 8----------Redmond, WA------------Marymoor Park

July 10---------Bend, OR------------------Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

July 12 --------Lincoln, CA----------------Thunder Valley Casino

July 13---------Los Angeles, CA----------Greek Theatre

July 14---------Tuscon, AZ-----------------Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheatre

July 17---------Denver, CO----------------The Mission Ballroom



FASTER TOUR

July 25----------Crystal Bay, NV-----------Gambler’s Run Music Festival

Sept 13-14-----Telluride, CO--------------Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

Sept 19-22-----Louisville, KY--------------Bourbon & Beyond



THE EXPERIENCE HENDRIX TOUR

Sept 25----------Santa Rosa, CA----------Luther Burbank Ticket Link

Sept 26----------Saratoga, CA-------------The Mountain Winery Ticket Link



EUROPE - FASTER TOUR - Oct 4 – Oct 27

Oct 04------------Birmingham----------------Town Hall

Oct 05------------Brighton----------------------Chalk

Oct 06------------London-----------------------Koko

Oct 07------------Norwich----------------------Epic Studios

Oct 08------------Cardiff------------------------Tramshed

Oct 09------------Bath---------------------------Komedia

Oct 10------------Leeds-------------------------Project House

Oct 11------------Nottingham-----------------Rock City

Oct 12------------Newcastle------------------Boiler Shop

Oct 13------------Edinburgh------------------Queen’s Hall

Oct 15------------Arnheim---------------------Luxor Live

Oct 16------------Groningen------------------Oosterport

Oct 17------------Den Haag------------------Paard

Oct 18------------Ensched--------------------Metropool

Oct 19------------Worpswede----------------Music Hall

Oct 20------------Cologne---------------------Kantine

Oct 21------------Hamburg--------------------Fabrik

Oct 22------------Berlin------------------------Hole 44

Photo Credit: Scott Lukes