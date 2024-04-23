Samantha Fish to Embark On The Experience Hendrix 2024 Tour This Fall

The tour will kick off in Santa Rosa, CA on September 25.

By: Apr. 23, 2024
Samantha Fish to Embark On The Experience Hendrix 2024 Tour This Fall
Samantha Fish is pleased to announce that she will be participating in The Experience Hendrix 2024 Tour taking place this Fall.

The dates that Samantha Fish will playing are confirmed thus far are Santa Rosa, CA on Sept 25 and Saratoga, CA on Sept 26.

Marshall and Fender have joined forces to bring you this exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets to some of the best seats in the house for select shows during the 2024 Experience Hendrix Tour. These very limited pre-sale tickets for select concerts go on sale Wed, April 24 at 10am (venue local time).

To witness this incredible musical experience firsthand from prime seats; use Promo Code "STRAT70" when you order your tickets online. Seating is limited, so act now. 

The Artist Presale/Best Seats Promotion
Artist Presale: Wednesday, April 24th @ 10am local
Password: STRAT70
Local Presale: Thursday, April 25th @ 10am local
All Presales end: Thursday, April 25th @ 11:59pm local
Public On Sale: Friday, April 26th @ 10am local

The Experience Hendrix 2024 Tour celebrates the era when artists viewed each performance as a special interaction with their audience. It's a testament to Jimi Hendrix's 'Electric Church' concept. This tour, focusing on unique collaborations among the participating artists, offers a special experience for both performers and audiences. The tour will feature these artists performing their favorite Hendrix signature songs, including "Little Wing," "Fire," "Purple Haze," and "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)." The complete tour, to be announced, will feature Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Eric Johnson, Zakk Wylde, Dweezil Zappa, Taj Mahal, plus other special guests.

Samantha Fish, who joins the Experience Hendrix 2024 Tour, is a GRAMMY® nominated artist, whose music is a fusion of combustible riffs, visceral rhythms, and spine-tingling vocal work, a testament to her inner world. Samantha has been on a musical journey with her 2023 release, Death Wish Blues with collaborator, Jesse Dayton since December 2022. The pair have been on the road domestically and abroad since December 2022 supporting their Billboard Chart-topper, Death Wish Blues.

Death Wish Blues reaped tons of praise. Rolling Stone declared, "Jesse Dayton and Samantha Fish make the blues cool and current." At the same time, Saving Country Music called it "wild, rambunctious and loud.  American Songwriter effused, "a powerful, spirited, and at times exuberant collaborative effort."  

Before Death Wish Blues, Samantha released the critically acclaimed Faster (2021).The album uncovered new possibilities in Samantha's captivating sound, revealing her affinity for North Mississippi blues heroes like R.L. Burnside and wildly inventive iconoclasts like Prince. Faster followed her 2019 Rounder Records debut, Kill or Be Kind, produced by Grammy winner Scott Billington. 

Growing up in Missouri, Fish first found her love of songwriting in her late teens, mining inspiration from Tom Waits and Leonard Cohen. Fish took up the guitar at age 15 and began seeking gigs by cold-calling countless local bars. "I used to open the phone book and call up every place in Kansas City, even if they didn't have live shows," she remembers. "I had maybe a three percent success rate, but eventually, I started filling up my calendar—if you put on a good enough show, word of mouth gets around." Over the years, Fish has maintained her reputation as a phenomenal live act and repeatedly turned out critically acclaimed albums, earning an ever-growing number of accolades. 

2024 Experience Hendrix Tour. 

TOUR DATES
Apr 25-------Atlanta, GA-----------------Variety Playhouse
Apr 26-------Jackson, MS---------------Duling Hall
Apr 27-------New Orleans, LA----------Fillmore - Delta Blues Explosion
May 2--------New Orleans, LA---------Saenger Theatre
May 2------- New Orleans, LA----------New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

AUSTRALIA - May 16-25
Death Wish Blues featuring Jesse Dayton
May 16-------Sydney-----------------------Metro Theatre
May 17-------Broadbeach---------------Blues on Broadbeach
May 18-------Broadbeach---------------Blues on Broadbeach
May 21-------St Kilda---------------------Memo Music Hall
May 22------ Fremantle------------------Freo.Social
May 24------ Adelaide--------------------The Gov
May 25-------Melbourne-----------------Corner Hotel

FASTER TOUR
June 6--------Omaha, NE---------------The Astro Amphitheatre     w/Buddy Guy
June 7--------Waite Park, MN----------The Lodge                         w/Buddy Guy
June 8--------Murphysboro, IL----------Shawnee Cave Revival
 
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival - July 5-17
Featuring Slash, Warren Haynes Band, Eric Gales
July 5----------Bonner, MT----------------KettleHouse Amphitheater
July 6----------Airway Heights, WA-----Northern Quest Amphitheater
July 8----------Redmond, WA------------Marymoor Park
July 10---------Bend, OR------------------Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
July 12 --------Lincoln, CA----------------Thunder Valley Casino
July 13---------Los Angeles, CA----------Greek Theatre
July 14---------Tuscon, AZ-----------------Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheatre
July 17---------Denver, CO----------------The Mission Ballroom

FASTER TOUR
July 25----------Crystal Bay, NV-----------Gambler’s Run Music Festival
Sept 13-14-----Telluride, CO--------------Telluride Blues & Brews Festival
Sept 19-22-----Louisville, KY--------------Bourbon & Beyond

THE EXPERIENCE HENDRIX TOUR
Sept 25----------Santa Rosa, CA----------Luther Burbank            Ticket Link
Sept 26----------Saratoga, CA-------------The Mountain Winery   Ticket Link

EUROPE - FASTER TOUR - Oct 4 – Oct 27
Oct 04------------Birmingham----------------Town Hall
Oct 05------------Brighton----------------------Chalk
Oct 06------------London-----------------------Koko
Oct 07------------Norwich----------------------Epic Studios
Oct 08------------Cardiff------------------------Tramshed
Oct 09------------Bath---------------------------Komedia
Oct 10------------Leeds-------------------------Project House
Oct 11------------Nottingham-----------------Rock City
Oct 12------------Newcastle------------------Boiler Shop
Oct 13------------Edinburgh------------------Queen’s Hall
Oct 15------------Arnheim---------------------Luxor Live
Oct 16------------Groningen------------------Oosterport
Oct 17------------Den Haag------------------Paard
Oct 18------------Ensched--------------------Metropool
Oct 19------------Worpswede----------------Music Hall
Oct 20------------Cologne---------------------Kantine
Oct 21------------Hamburg--------------------Fabrik
Oct 22------------Berlin------------------------Hole 44

Photo Credit: Scott Lukes



